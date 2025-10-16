Coinspeaker

CZ has called out Coinbase to list more BNB Chain projects after adding BNB to its roadmap amid debates over transparency and inclusion in crypto listings.

Parth Dubey Hamza Tariq Updated 2 mins read
CZ Demands Coinbase to List More BNB Projects

Key Notes

  • CZ urges Coinbase to include more BNB Chain projects, calling for openness.
  • Coinbase recently added BNB to its roadmap amid criticism of its listing policies.
  • The debate reignites competition between major exchanges over fairness and inclusion.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has publicly called on Coinbase to list more projects built on the BNB Chain, arguing that fairness should guide exchanges’ listing policies. His comments followed Coinbase’s surprise decision to add BNB to its asset-listing roadmap earlier this week.

In a recent post on X, CZ pointed out that Binance already lists several projects from Coinbase’s own Base network. However, Coinbase hasn’t listed any from the BNB ecosystem, even when BNB Chain is currently far more active and heavily used.

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, BNB Chain has seen an impressive surge in activity. The network recorded more than 500 million successful transactions over the past month, a 150% increase compared to the previous period.

Moreover, CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, recently announced a $3.8 billion USD Money Market Fund launch on BNB Chain.

Despite this growth, Coinbase has yet to list a single project native to the BNB ecosystem. Zhao believes that listing strong projects from multiple chains would ultimately benefit Coinbase.

Coinbase to List BNB?

CZ’s remarks came shortly after Coinbase Markets announced a new initiative called “The Blue Carpet”, including BNBin its public listing roadmap. The program is designed to provide a more transparent and structured listing process for project issuers.

It is important to note that inclusion on the roadmap does not guarantee a final listing.

The move comes as Coinbase faces growing scrutiny over its selection criteria. Just days before the announcement, Arca CIO Jeff Dorman criticized the platform for listing “some of the worst assets” while ignoring high-quality ones, including the third-largest cryptocurrency, BNB.

He argued that Coinbase must choose between being a neutral, open marketplace or a curated broker focused only on select assets.

“Listing War” Between Exchanges

The debate over exchange listing fairness has intensified in recent days. Binance founder recently stated that strong crypto projects should not need to pay exchanges for listings, as genuine market demand and user activity naturally drive exposure.

His comments were in response to Coinbase developer Jesse Pollack, who had described Binance’s model as “expensive and extractive,” calling for zero listing fees.

CZ emphasized that in a truly decentralized market, discussions about listing fees and exchange policies overlook the merit-based recognition. He argued that strong projects with genuine user adoption naturally earn major exchange listings without needing to request them.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.






