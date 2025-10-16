CZ Demands Coinbase to List More BNB Projects

Key Notes

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has publicly called on Coinbase to list more projects built on the BNB Chain, arguing that fairness should guide exchanges’ listing policies. His comments followed Coinbase’s surprise decision to add BNB to its asset-listing roadmap earlier this week.

Moreover, I would urge Coinbase to list more @BNBChain projects. @Binance has listed several Base projects. Don't think Coinbase has listed a single @BNBChain project yet. And it's a more active chain. Not a trade. Just recommending, given we are on the topic of being open,… https://t.co/16WkVUM6Om — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 16, 2025

In a recent post on X, CZ pointed out that Binance already lists several projects from Coinbase’s own Base network. However, Coinbase hasn’t listed any from the BNB ecosystem, even when BNB Chain is currently far more active and heavily used.

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, BNB Chain has seen an impressive surge in activity. The network recorded more than 500 million successful transactions over the past month, a 150% increase compared to the previous period.

Moreover, CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, recently announced a $3.8 billion USD Money Market Fund launch on BNB Chain.

Despite this growth, Coinbase has yet to list a single project native to the BNB ecosystem. Zhao believes that listing strong projects from multiple chains would ultimately benefit Coinbase.

Coinbase to List BNB?

CZ’s remarks came shortly after Coinbase Markets announced a new initiative called “The Blue Carpet”, including BNBin its public listing roadmap. The program is designed to provide a more transparent and structured listing process for project issuers.

Assets added to the roadmap today: BNB (BNB)https://t.co/lyEugQo7Cv — Coinbase Markets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseMarkets) October 15, 2025

It is important to note that inclusion on the roadmap does not guarantee a final listing.

The move comes as Coinbase faces growing scrutiny over its selection criteria. Just days before the announcement, Arca CIO Jeff Dorman criticized the platform for listing “some of the worst assets” while ignoring high-quality ones, including the third-largest cryptocurrency, BNB.

He argued that Coinbase must choose between being a neutral, open marketplace or a curated broker focused only on select assets.

“Listing War” Between Exchanges

The debate over exchange listing fairness has intensified in recent days. Binance founder recently stated that strong crypto projects should not need to pay exchanges for listings, as genuine market demand and user activity naturally drive exposure.

His comments were in response to Coinbase developer Jesse Pollack, who had described Binance’s model as “expensive and extractive,” calling for zero listing fees.

Unpopular opinion post: On Listing "Fees" (saw this a few times recently) 1. If you are a project complaining about listing airdrops or "fees" (to users), Don't pay it. If your project is strong, exchanges will race to list your coin. If you have to beg an exchange to list,… https://t.co/DtEMb4RdS0 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 15, 2025

CZ emphasized that in a truly decentralized market, discussions about listing fees and exchange policies overlook the merit-based recognition. He argued that strong projects with genuine user adoption naturally earn major exchange listings without needing to request them.

