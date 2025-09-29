CZ Recounts Big Milestones One Year After Jail Stint: Details

Key Notes

Binance founder was released from prison exactly one year and two days ago.

In this space of time, Americans chose a pro-crypto president with new policy statutes.

BTC, ETH, and BNB have separately recorded ATH within this time.

Binance founder Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao was recently seen on X recounting some of the eventful scenarios that the crypto space has experienced one year after his release from prison. He talked about the election of a pro-crypto administration in the United States, as well as the significant rally in the prices of some cryptocurrencies.

US Pro-crypto Administration Serves as Backbone for Price Rally

As CZ hghlighted, this was the President that Americans chose who ushered in a pro-crypto president and government, a move that has now positively influenced policies globally. With these policies came an improved ecosystem for the digital asset industry.

A year (and 2 days) ago, I got out of prison and finally left the US. What a year since then! We saw the people of U.S. choosing a pro-crypto President and government, influencing policies all around the world. We saw #BNB reaching All-Time-High after ATH.

We saw #BTC reaching… https://t.co/9hvgp8Bo97 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 29, 2025

Consequently, several top coins like Bitcoin BTC $112 055 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $44.15 B , Ethereum ETH $4 103 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $495.42 B Vol. 24h: $27.82 B , and Binance Coin BNB $1 006 24h volatility: 3.8% Market cap: $140.09 B Vol. 24h: $1.69 B have recorded significant price rallies. From struggling below $100,000, BTC literally crossed an All-time High (ATH) of $123,000. Ethereum saw an even greater increase in price, moving from around $2,500 to now trading above $4,600.

Meanwhile, BNB is among the coins that are currently leading the rally in the crypto space, supported by liquidity inflows and speculative sentiment. Apart from the price gain, CZ highlighted that there are now more developers on the BNB Chain as well as the broader crypto space.

US SEC Takes a Different Stance on Crypto

One very crucial aspect that he mentioned is the recourse in the way the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now relates to crypto firms. From a regulation-by-enforcement approach, the agency has now pivoted completely under the leadership of Paul Atkins.

About a week ago, the SEC decided on ‘a resolution in principle’ with the Winklevoss brothers’ Gemini over its defunct Earn offering. This was a clear reflection of the more lenient administration in the agency.

Personally, CZ recounted that his Giggle Academy, which was established just before he went to prison, has grown notably. So far, this institution has offered free education to more than 50,000 children. Amid these developments, it is rumored that CZ is returning to Binance.

