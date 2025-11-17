CZ to Invest $4.3B DoJ Fine in the US if Refunded Post Pardon

Key Notes

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has suggested that if the US government ever returns any portion of the $4.3 billion settlement paid by his company, he would reinvest it back into the American economy. The comment comes after the executive saw a presidential pardon in October.

Zhao acknowledged on X that asking for a refund could be excessive, as he already appreciated the pardon. He confirmed that he had not yet made any such request, but if in case he receives any amount, it would be used to benefit America as a token of gratitude.

ah, delicate question. 1. I appreciate the pardon already. There is a balance in asking for more vs "what is fair" vs appreciate what you got already. 2. IF we get any refund, we will be investing that in America anyway, to show our appreciation. Haven't asked yet, I think🙏 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 17, 2025

Will CZ Receive a $4.3B Refund?

The discussion started from a public question posed by blockchain advisor Anndy Lian. Some observers argue that a presidential pardon removes guilt and that the multibillion-dollar penalty no longer stands.

Notably, the $4.3 billion settlement was imposed on Binance as a company for its failure to comply with anti-money laundering and sanctions regulations. A presidential pardon applies to criminal liability, not necessarily to corporate financial settlements.

As a result, many legal analysts are suggesting that the fine still remains legally binding unless challenged and overturned.

Rumors of Crypto Payoff Rejected

Donald Trump’s presidential pardon of CZ has resulted in massive scrutiny. Critics argue that the pardon raises serious questions about conflicts of interest and the fairness of regulatory enforcement.

Many claim that Zhao or Binance secretly paid President Donald Trump in cryptocurrency to obtain clemency. However, Teresa Goody Guillen, who led Zhao’s U.S. defense team, dismissed the allegation during a recent interview with crypto expert Anthony Pompliano.

Thanks for having me @APompliano and allowing some truth about @cz_binance to get some air time. It may be impossible to correct all the many false narratives and expose all the injustice, but I’ll try ⚖️🇺🇸 https://t.co/4pIOYY4pxn — Teresa Goody Guillén (@teresagoody) November 15, 2025

Guillen noted that any large crypto transfer would be publicly visible on the blockchain. She added that Zhao has never attempted to buy influence before, during, or after sentencing.

Trump also previously dismissed such rumors, claiming he didn’t know CZ personally. He framed the pardon as correcting an unfair campaign by the previous administration against the crypto industry.

The pardon came after CZ pleaded guilty in 2023 to violating the US Bank Secrecy Act for his exchange’s anti-money-laundering lapses. He served four months in prison and paid a $50 million personal fine.

