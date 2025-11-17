‘Sell Bitcoin, Buy Gold,’ Says Peter Schiff As BTC Price Drops to $92.5K

Key Notes

Analysts warn of a possible decline to $83,500.

More than 10,000 BTC, worth $1 billion, moved to exchanges in the past 72 hours.

Major investors like Robert Kiyosaki and Michael Saylor signal long-term confidence.

After losing the crucial $100,000 support, Bitcoin’s price has extended losses, testing lows below $93,000 on Monday, Nov. 17.

Gold buff Peter Schiff took this moment to highlight Gold’s outperformance as the yellow metal regains $4,100 levels. Experts believe that if the sell-off continues, BTC $95 438 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $1.90 T Vol. 24h: $80.80 B price can drop further to $83,500.

In early Asian trading, gold is already back above $4,100 while Bitcoin is struggling to hold $93,000. Bitcoin is now down 26% from its high. But in terms of gold, the bear market is far more ferocious, with Bitcoin down 39%. Sell Bitcoin now and buy gold before you get mauled. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 16, 2025

Sell Bitcoin Now and Buy Gold, Says Peter Schiff

Earlier today, Bitcoin’s price took a dive below $93,000, with 24-hour liquidations soaring to $243 million, according to Coinglass data. With BTC eroding all of its 2025 gains, critics like Peter Schiff have stepped up fresh attacks on the largest crypto.

Highlighting Gold’s dominance over BTC, Schiff said that the yellow metal has resumed its upward momentum, trading back above $4,100 during early Asian hours, while Bitcoin is struggling to maintain levels near $93,000. The BTC sell-off has intensified amid strong Bitcoin ETF outflows last week.

Peter Schiff added that Bitcoin is now down 26% from its recent peak. He emphasized that the decline is even more severe when measured against gold.

According to him, Bitcoin has fallen 39% in gold terms, signaling a “far more ferocious” bear market relative to the precious metal. “Sell Bitcoin now and buy gold before you get mauled,” said Schiff in his recent message on X platform.

Market experts believe there’s been a growing divergence between BTC’s price and Gold since the massive $19.2 billion crypto market liquidation on October 10.

Over the past month, gold has outperformed Bitcoin by roughly 25 percentage points, reversing several months of strong positive correlation between the two assets.

Analysts at The Kobeissi Letter noted that sentiment and price dynamics changed sharply after the October 10 liquidation event. They added that the divergence is primarily due to extremely high leverage levels and liquidation pressure.

Senior Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has come to Bitcoin’s defense amid major flak amid underperformance against Gold. He wrote:

Did any bitcoiners complain last year when btc was up 122%, which was 5x SPY, GLD? Was anyone like 'wait, btc's historical perf relative to risk assets says it shouldnt be this high, this is bad!' No, you loved the extra excess, double dip, and so this year you get nothing,… pic.twitter.com/utxLLCUR6G — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 15, 2025

Experts See BTC Price Sell-off to $83,500

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reports that Bitcoin has broken out of its trading channel. This has further increased the probability of a BTC price fallout to $83,500.

At the same time, Martinez highlights rising selling pressure, noting that more than 10,000 BTC, nearly $1 billion, have flowed into crypto exchanges over the past 72 hours. The surge in inflows signals waning investor sentiment in current market conditions.

More than 10,000 Bitcoin $BTC, almost $1 billion, have hit crypto exchanges in the past 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/3kwwzLMKH0 — Ali (@ali_charts) November 16, 2025

Amid this current sell-off, veteran investor Robert Kiyosaki said he plans to increase his Bitcoin holdings once the ongoing market selloff concludes. On the other hand, big market players continue to show confidence in BTC.

While sharing his Bitcoin buying tracker with orange dots, Michael Saylor hinted at additional BTC purchases, calling it a “Big Week” ahead. Thus, he has debunked the theory of Strategy selling Bitcoins from its holdings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.