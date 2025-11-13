Czech National Bank Buys Bitcoin in $1M Test Portfolio

Coinspeaker

Czech National Bank Buys Bitcoin in $1M Test Digital Asset Portfolio

The portfolio includes Bitcoin, a USD-pegged stablecoin, and a tokenized dollar deposit, which marks the CNB’s first direct digital asset purchase.

Key Notes

  • The CNB Bank Board approved the $1 million portfolio on Oct.
  • 30, holding it outside international reserves with no plans to expand its volume.
  • Governor Aleš Michl initiated the project in January 2025 to evaluate decentralized assets, future payments, and tokenization technologies.
  • The portfolio represents 0.0006% of CNB's total assets and will be evaluated over 2-3 years.

The Czech National Bank created a $1 million test portfolio of digital assets, including Bitcoin BTC $101 343 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $2.02 T Vol. 24h: $76.40 B , a USD-pegged stablecoin, and a tokenized dollar deposit, which marks its first direct purchase of cryptocurrencies.

The CNB Bank Board approved the portfolio on Oct. 30, with the bank holding it outside international reserves and stating no plans to increase its volume, according to the CNB’s press release. Governor Aleš Michl initiated the project idea in January 2025 to consider the potential of Bitcoin and other digital assets. But apart from this, there are also plans to broaden the project scope to the future of payments and tokenization.

 

Project Background and Evaluation

The CNB launched its CNB Lab innovation hub to manage the portfolio and test digital assets. Apart from this, it will also focus on AI applications and payment technologies. The decision followed a risk assessment analysis of digital assets that estimated investment possibilities across different cryptocurrency categories.

The portfolio represents 0.0006% of the CNB’s total assets and will be evaluated over 2-3 years.

The test portfolio operates within evolving European regulatory frameworks, with institutions like AMINA Bank receiving MiCA approval for crypto services in Austria.

The CNB’s move comes as European institutions expand digital asset operations, with OKX and Standard Chartered recently expanding institutional crypto services across the European Economic Area.

The Czech central bank’s purchase represents the first direct acquisition of digital assets like Bitcoin by the institution.

Related article: Hong Kong Unveils Fintech 2030 Strategy with AI and Tokenization Focus

The evaluation will focus on operational testing, including custody arrangements, transaction processing, and regulatory compliance requirements. The CNB classified the portfolio as an intangible asset for accounting purposes, which separates it from traditional reserve management operations.

The project timeline extends through 2027-2028, when the bank will assess whether to continue, modify, or discontinue the digital assets program based on technical performance and regulatory developments.

Zoran Spirkovski
