Key Notes

DogeOS proposes native ZKP support for Dogecoin to enable advanced off-chain applications.

The proposal aims to keep Dogecoin fast while adding interoperability with ZK rollups.

DOGE price is currently testing the $0.263 support, with analysts eyeing $0.40–$0.60.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.26 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $38.44 B Vol. 24h: $9.23 B is consistently taking steps to evolve from a just-another meme coin into a blockchain with real utility. The ecosystem’s application layer, DogeOS, has recently submitted a proposal to introduce a new opcode allowing the network to verify zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) natively.

The proposal suggests transforming an unused portion of Dogecoin’s script system into a tool for verifying Groth16 proofs. This would enable Dogecoin to support rollups and smart contracts without sacrificing its speed or simplicity.

Unlike Ethereum’s computation-heavy approach, Dogecoin would maintain off-chain computation while verifying proofs on-chain, ensuring older nodes remain compatible without unexpected forks or virtual machine bloat.

🐕 MUCH WOW! DogeOS just submitted a massive upgrade proposal to Dogecoin Core! Zero-knowledge proofs coming to DOGE = DeFi apps, games, and SO MUCH MORE while keeping our legendary security intact! This is HUGE for the doge army! Such innovation! Very exciting! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aggx3Cj9iu — DogeOS (@DogeOS) July 22, 2025

Notably, DogeOS has also announced development of an EVM-compatible zkVM to run Ethereum-native apps directly on Dogecoin infrastructure.

The move comes amid rising institutional interest in DOGE, signaling a push toward ecosystem maturity for the meme coin. Bit Origin recently announced that it has secured over $500 million in funding to build a Dogecoin treasury.

DOGE Price Holding Support Amid 70% Monthly Surge

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading near $0.2619, flat on the day amid a stable momentum in the overall crypto market. However, it maintains a strong 70% gain over the past month, adding over $16 billion in market capitalization.

On the daily timeframe, Dogecoin recently broke out of a year-long falling wedge, a bullish reversal pattern. Analysts believe that if the $0.263 support holds, DOGE could target the $0.40–$0.60 range in the near term.

On the 4-hour chart, DOGE is currently trading near the middle Bollinger Band with band tightening, indicating potential for a sharp move. If DOGE holds above the $0.260–$0.263 support zone, a bounce toward the upper band near $0.282 could follow.

The RSI has dipped from overbought levels, suggesting the rally is cooling but not yet reversing. However, a break below $0.260 could expose DOGE, which is one of the top meme coins, to a correction toward $0.245 before bulls attempt a reclaim.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.