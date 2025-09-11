Solana Golden Cross Sparks 14% Gains as Chinese Firm Allocates $20M to BTC, ETH and SOL

Key Notes

Solana price rose above $228 after fresh corporate inflows: $20M from MOGU and a $5M BONK treasury boost by Safety Shot.

A golden cross on the daily chart has fueled a 14% rally this week, with RSI still below overbought levels.

Key levels: support at $217–$208, resistance at $240–$250 as traders gauge momentum from institutional demand.

Solana’s SOL $228.0 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $123.79 B Vol. 24h: $10.02 B positive weekly timeframe performance continued with another 2% uptick on Thursday, sending SOL price above $228 for the first time since February 2025. The latest Solana price leg-up comes amid fresh capital inflows from a China-based fashion brand called MOGU.

In an official press release, MOGU confirmed that its board of directors approved up to $20 million in allocations to digital currencies, primarily Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, in a bid to diversify its treasury holdings.

The corporate inflow from China shows that the corporate crypto adoption trend is accelerating among major US entities like Bitmine and Sol Strategies, and is taking on a global dimension.

Notably, in another instance of corporate demand within the Solana ecosystem, Nasdaq-listed firm Safety Shot (SHOT) announced the formation of BONK Holdings LLC to initiate a digital asset strategy.

According to the announcement, the newly launched subsidiary has added $5M in Solana’s current second-largest memecoin by market capitalization, bringing its total BONK treasury above $63 million.

In terms of Solana price reaction, the 2% gains registered on Thursday were the lowest daily timeframe gain this week, having posted 4 consecutive days in profit since it opened trading at $200 on Sunday. This muted price uptick after two major cases of corporate inflows suggests some level of profit-taking may have dampened the bullish impact.

Solana Price Forecast: Can Golden Cross Momentum Push SOL Toward $250?

The Solana daily chart shows an active golden cross signal, with the 5-day moving average climbing above the 8-day and 13-day averages at the start of the week, a signal often associated with sustained bullish trends. Unsurprisingly, Solana price has registered 14% gains in 4 consecutive days since the golden cross formation. RSI is holding near 65, leaving room for further gains before hitting overbought territory.

Solana price is trading at $226 at press time, well above the initial support seen around the 5-day average at $217.

If SOL continues to consolidate above $220, the next target sits at $240 before a potential retest of $250, last reached in early January.

On the downside, failure to hold the key support territory at $217 could shift momentum back toward $208, where the 13-day average provides secondary support. With Solana’s trading volume climbing 4% intraday, more than doubling the price uptick, speculative traders could be incentivized to enter more long positions to capitalize on the fresh corporate demand catalysts yet to be priced in.

