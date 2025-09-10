Dogecoin Price Analysis: 50-Day Triangle Pattern Marks 20% Upside Target

Key Notes

Cleancore announced a $235 million DOGE investment targeting 1 billion tokens over 30 days for balance sheet diversification.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas revealed Rex-Osprey's DOJE ETF is expected to launch using the Investment Company Act framework.

Technical analysis shows a triangle breakout pattern with potential upside target of $0.29 representing 20% gains from current levels.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.24 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $36.61 B Vol. 24h: $2.58 B has emerged as one of the top performers among the 10 largest cryptocurrencies this week. After opening trading at $0.20 on Sunday, DOGE price entered a 15% uptrend as it climbed as high as $0.25 on Wednesday.

In terms of active bullish catalysts, the ongoing Dogecoin price rally is closely linked to institutional demand. The rally kicked off on Monday, when Cleancore, a publicly listed firm offering bespoke cleaning solutions, announced an initial acquisition of a $235 million investment, with a target of 1 billion DOGE, over the next 30 days, to diversify its balance sheet.

The announcement enhances Dogecoin’s corporate credibility, and aligns with layer-1 rivals including BTC $113 314 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $48.97 B , ETH $4 321 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $521.93 B Vol. 24h: $32.50 B , SOL $222.0 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $120.45 B Vol. 24h: $9.29 B , and BNB $893.0 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $124.34 B Vol. 24h: $1.76 B that have each attracted multi-billion dollar reserve treasury inflows in recent months.

The rally intensified on Tuesday when Bloomberg Chief ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, alerted his 365,000 followers on X to an imminent DOGE ETF launch in the US.

Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025

Eric’s post cited Rex-Osprey’s Doge ETF (DOJE) as the fund expected to list using the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework that the asset manager recently used for its Solana Staking ETF (SSK), which began trading in July.

Confirming the institutional demand catalyst, Dogecoin market performance on Wednesday, shows trading volume declined by 38% intraday, while prices climbed 2.4%, according to CoinMarketCap data. This confirms that the rally is being driven by large-sized demand from a few participants, while retail activity has dipped, leading to the decline in aggregate Dogecoin trading activity at press time.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Can the 50-Day Triangle Breakout Extend Gains to $0.29?

Dogecoin’s latest rally shows a clean push above the 20-day Bollinger midline at $0.223, indicating active buyer dominance despite a dip in aggregate trading volumes.

The RSI reading at 61 suggests moderate bullish strength without tipping into overbought territory, leaving room for further gains. However, DOGE price still remains capped below the Bollinger upper band at $0.246, confirming immediate resistance as market participation weakens.

In terms of price projection, a triangle pattern on the DOGEUSD daily chart points toward a $0.29 target, marking a potential 20% upside, if the retail momentum returns and whale demand persists in anticipation of the imminent ETF decisions.

On the downside, if DOGE fails to hold above the breakout line near $0.22, momentum could fade back into consolidation. A slip below the $0.20 level would invalidate the bullish outlook, returning price action to pre-breakout ranges.

Maxi Doge Presale Gains Momentum as Dogecoin Whale Demand Sparks Speculative Interest

With Dogecoin price flashing a bullish 50-day triangle formation, speculative demand is also flowing into meme-driven projects like Maxi Doge (MAXIDOGE). The new token is attracting attention from traders chasing high-risk, high-reward narratives that echo Dogecoin’s early growth trajectory.

Currently priced at $0.000256, the Maxi Doge presale has already raised more than $2 million of its $2.6 million target. Investors still have the opportunity to secure MAXIDOGE tokens through the official site before the next presale price level is unlocked.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.