Franklin Templeton, a $1.6T asset manager, and Binance, with 275 million users, have announced a strategic partnership to develop digital asset products.

The collaboration combines Franklin Templeton’s compliance expertise with Binance’s massive trading volume to bridge traditional and crypto finance.

The move comes as Binance works to improve its regulatory standing and Franklin Templeton competes with rivals like BlackRock and Fidelity.

Investment manager Franklin Templeton and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange with over 275 million users, announced a partnership on September 10 to develop new digital asset products.

The news had little immediate impact on the price of Binance Coin BNB $896.5 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $124.78 B Vol. 24h: $1.65 B .

The move comes as Binance, under CEO Richard Teng, seeks to bolster its regulatory standing following a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. DOJ in 2023.

According to the official company announcement, the partnership is focused on tokenization and making the concept effective for clients.

Strategic Alliance Combines Traditional Finance With Crypto Infrastructure

The alliance pairs Franklin Templeton, which manages $1.6 trillion in assets, with Binance’s trading infrastructure that handled an average daily volume of $36.6 billion in Q1 2025.

This collaboration builds on Franklin Templeton’s prior work to create scalable solutions for clients in the digital asset space.

We continue to see a convergence of TradFi and crypto, furthering adoption and legitimacy of crypto. We are proud to partner with #FranklinTempleton @FTI_Global which is a great testament to the positive momentum and the integration of crypto in the broader financial system.… pic.twitter.com/1GweoVEwZA — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) September 10, 2025

The partnership represents a significant evolution in how traditional asset managers approach digital assets.

Franklin Templeton has been increasingly active in the blockchain space, previously launching tokenized money market funds and exploring blockchain-based settlement solutions.

The collaboration with Binance extends these efforts by leveraging the exchange’s global reach and technological capabilities to deliver institutional-grade digital asset products to a broader investor base.

Franklin Templeton and @Binance are partnering to create onchain solutions that merge the scale of traditional finance with the speed and accessibility of decentralized markets.​ https://t.co/jZjj0TI4oe pic.twitter.com/ga9CDS8P8u — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_Global) September 10, 2025

Executives from both firms highlighted the collaborative vision. Roger Bayston of Franklin Templeton noted that investors are curious about digital assets but require reliable solutions.

Catherine Chen of Binance added that the collaboration furthers their commitment to connecting crypto with capital markets, a key part of Binance’s compliance strategy.

While the partnership marks a significant step, specific product details remain forthcoming. The collaboration positions Franklin Templeton to compete with BlackRock’s $46 billion Bitcoin ETF success and Fidelity’s growing crypto business.

The partnership could potentially accelerate adoption of tokenized securities, particularly in fixed income and alternative investments where Franklin Templeton holds competitive advantages.

However, the firms noted that future offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, pointing to ongoing regulatory fragmentation across global markets.

