Dogecoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Parabolic Rally Next – and On-Chain Data Is Starting to Agree

Exchange Outflows Signal Accumulation and Supply Squeeze

According to CoinGlass, nearly $23 million in DOGE has exited exchanges in recent weeks, marking one of the largest cumulative outflows of 2025. Historically, such outflows indicate accumulation by long-term holders rather than short-term profit-taking.

With less liquidity available on exchanges, upward price reactions to demand spikes could become amplified. As top meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe consolidate, Dogecoin’s reduced exchange reserves enhance its position as the dominant meme coin.

Moreover, the 21Shares DOGE ETF (TDOG) was recently added to DTCC, signaling growing institutional interest in meme coin-linked products. This development mirrors the pattern observed before previous meme coin rallies led by Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: What’s Next?

The chart shows Dogecoin consolidating within a symmetrical triangle formation, trading near $0.25 at the time of writing. Since mid-2022, DOGE spent over a year in accumulation before gradually shifting into a slow upward trend through 2024.

As the structure matures in 2025, the analyst notes similarities to prior breakout setups that preceded multi-hundred-percent rallies.

According to the projection, a confirmed breakout above the upper trendline of the triangle could trigger an acceleration phase targeting $1, marking a nearly 300% rally from current levels.

The RSI remains neutral at 54.5, suggesting room for further upside, while the MACD hovers above the zero line, signaling the early stages of bullish momentum.

If the current ascending structure holds, Dogecoin could continue its climb toward the $0.35–$0.40 range as a mid-term target, before challenging the $1 mark in the long run.

However, a downside break from the lower triangle trendline could lead to a short-term correction toward $0.15–$0.14, representing a potential 40% retracement before buyers step back in.

Despite this risk, the broader trend remains bullish as long as DOGE maintains support above $0.18–$0.20, where previous demand zones align with historical accumulation levels.

DOGE’s $1 Breakout Fires Up Maxi Doge Presale

DOGE’s push toward $1 has reignited interest across the meme coin space, and one presale is capturing that energy in a whole new way.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) builds on Dogecoin’s legacy but takes it to the next level, combining meme culture with a fitness-fueled mindset built on strength, discipline, and drive.

The project has already raised $2.88 million, with less than 48 hours remaining before the next price jump.

At the center of it all is a muscular, high-energy Doge mascot that embodies persistence and confidence – a symbol for traders who don’t skip pumps and don’t back down.

More than a typical meme token, Maxi Doge promotes a lifestyle rooted in consistency, both in the gym and in trading, encouraging holders to adopt a mindset of constant improvement and resilience.

Beyond its strong branding, Maxi Doge also offers a functional ecosystem.

Token holders can participate in staking for daily automated rewards, join weekly trading competitions, and compete in gamified tournaments hosted on partner futures platforms.

The project also operates a Maxi Fund that supports liquidity, marketing, and future growth initiatives.

Also, $MAXI, the token, forms the heart of the ecosystem, with 119% in staking rewards for early buyers.

To buy, visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet and follow the instructions on the page.

You can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.