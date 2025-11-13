French Authorities Lift Travel Ban on Telegram CEO Pavel Durov After Year-Long Investigation

Key Notes

Durov faced charges for alleged complicity in organized crime through Telegram's encrypted platform.

He complied fully with supervision terms over the past year, leading to restriction removal.

The CEO remains under formal investigation despite lifted travel bans and continues legal challenges.

French investigators have formally lifted all travel restrictions imposed on Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov, marking the latest development in a high-profile criminal probe tied to the messaging platform’s content moderation practices. The decision, dated November 10, removes the ban on leaving France and ends a requirement that Durov report to police in Nice twice weekly.

Durov, who was born in Russia and became a French citizen in 2021, had been under judicial supervision since August 2024 after being detained at Paris-Le Bourget Airport. French prosecutors charged him with complicity in organized crime, alleging that Telegram allowed criminal groups to exploit its encrypted platform for illicit activities.

In June 2025, authorities partially eased the measures, permitting Durov to travel to Dubai, where he has resided in recent years. According to a Bloomberg report, Durov fully complied with all terms of supervision over the past year, leading to the latest lifting of restrictions.

Telegram Founder Maintains Innocence Amid Investigation

Durov, has consistently denied wrongdoing, asserting that Telegram complies with all European Union legal requirements, including the Digital Services Act. During questioning in December 2024, he acknowledged awareness of the severity of the allegations but insisted that Telegram was not created for criminals. He pledged to strengthen moderation systems to address illegal content.

Durov recently announced the launch of Cocoon, a decentralized AI network on the TON blockchain, built to provide access to AI tools free from government oversight.

Despite the lifted restrictions, Durov remains under formal investigation in France according to local reports from Paris-based news agency Le Parisien. His lawyers have filed multiple legal motions, including a request to change his status to a lesser degree of judicial suspicion. They have also submitted an appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), challenging the procedural basis of the charges.

Toncoin Price Forecast: Will TON Rebound Above $2.30 or Extend Its Slide Toward $1.80?

Toncoin TON $1.95 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $4.85 B Vol. 24h: $199.47 M price fell 2.94% to $1.95 on November 14, retreating from an intraday high of $2.01 as bearish momentum continues to pressure the market. The correction follows a rejection near the $2.36 resistance, where sellers have repeatedly capped upside attempts since early November.

The Donchian Channel (DC) shows TON trading near its lower band at $1.79, signaling weakening demand as bulls struggle to defend short-term supports. The upper boundary at $2.36 remains the key breakout threshold that could revive momentum toward $2.60 if reclaimed.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 36.99, just below neutral territory, suggesting a mild bearish bias but also proximity to oversold conditions.

If buyers hold above the $1.79 low, a rebound toward $2.07 and later $2.36 remains possible as markets consolidate. However, failure to defend the $1.80 support could trigger deeper decline toward $1.60.

Pepe Node Presale Gains as Telegram Founder Update Boosts Investor Confidence

As positive sentiment grows around Telegram founder’s legal developments with French authorities, early-stage projects like PEPENODE are receiving speculative demand.

Pepe Node allows users to own virtual meme coin mining rigs, combine nodes for higher yields, and earn bonus rewards from network participation.

Currently priced at $0.0010, the Pepe Node presale has already raised over $1.16 million of its $1.3 million target. Investors can still join through the official Pepe Node website before the next price tier unlocks.

