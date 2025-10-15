Dogecoin Price Prediction: Hidden Chart Pattern Points to 1,000% Surge to $2 – Most Traders Missing What’s Coming

In the past 24 hours, DOGE is up almost 3% despite a 36% decline in trading volume, as per CoinMarketcap data.

According to analysts, the meme coin’s long-term structure still completes the handle of a massive cup-and-handle formation, a bullish continuation pattern that has been developing since 2021 and potentially targets $2 in the coming years.

The Cup-and-Handle Pattern Still Intact

Dogecoin’s higher-timeframe setup is structurally sound with the monthly candle showing that DOGE retraced as far as the 0.382 logarithmic Fibonacci level before rebounding to hold above the 0.618 level near $0.20.

This area has become the key support, maintaining the bullish symmetry of the cup-and-handle pattern.

The cup phase stretched from Dogecoin’s 2021 highs near $0.73 through the multi-year base that bottomed in 2022, followed by a rebound through 2023 and 2024 that completed the rounded base.

The handle formation has since been consolidating between $0.15 and $0.30. If the pattern holds, the breakout projection based on Fibonacci extensions points to $0.90, $1.25, and $1.99.

It is important to note that a confirmed breakout through $0.48, the cup’s neckline, would formally activate this pattern.

DOGE Price Analysis: Indicators Scream Bullish

The indicators on the monthly timeframe show that the RSI currently stands near 52.5, indicating that while momentum remains balanced, there is still room for a strong upside push if volume returns.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is contracting toward a potential bullish crossover, which could mark the early stages of trend reversal.

Past crossovers on the monthly chart have historically preceded multi-month rallies in Dogecoin.

The bullish scenario depends on Dogecoin holding above the $0.20–$0.18 support range. Sustained closes above $0.30 could signal renewed strength and re-expose $0.48 as the next resistance.

Beyond that level, a breakout could drive DOGE toward the $0.90–$1.25 range and potentially the $2 zone, representing a surge of nearly 900% from current levels.

However, failing to hold $0.15 could delay or invalidate the pattern. The next major support sits around $0.11, corresponding to the 0.382 Fibonacci level.

A monthly close zone, this threshold would compromise the handle symmetry and open the path for deeper consolidation before any further rally attempt.

What Most Traders Are Missing

While short-term traders fixate on daily fluctuations, the broader structure paints a very different story.

Dogecoin’s long-term consolidation mirrors previous accumulation phases that preceded its explosive rallies in 2017 and 2021.

