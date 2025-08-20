Whales Liquidate 470M XRP as Crypto Profit Taking Spikes

Key Notes

XRP whales dumped 470M tokens in just 10 days, sparking a 17% monthly price drop.

Price now trades at $2.89, below both the 20-day and 50-day EMAs.

SEC delayed its decision on the Coinshares XRP ETF until October 23.

XRP XRP $2.89 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $171.67 B Vol. 24h: $7.14 B is under mounting pressure as large holders continue to unload their bags at an alarming pace.

According to on-chain analyst Ali Martinez, whales have liquidated nearly 470 million XRP over the past 10 days, shaking market confidence.

470 million $XRP sold by whales in the last 10 days! pic.twitter.com/Zc24I9omjg — Ali (@ali_charts) August 20, 2025

XRP has shed 17% over the last month, slipping under the critical $3 psychological level to trade at $2.89 at the time of writing. However, it still remains a top crypto to buy this cycle.

The sell-off has driven the price below both the 20-day EMA at $3.09 and the 50-day EMA at $2.93, exposing the coin to further downside if support levels fail.

Regulatory Uncertainty Weighs on Sentiment

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced another delay in its decision on the Coinshares XRP ETF.

Originally expected on August 24, the deadline has now been pushed back to October 23 as the agency continues its review.

If approved, the ETF would mark a historic milestone for XRP, opening regulated access for institutions through Nasdaq’s Commodity-Based Trust Shares framework.

Profit Taking Surges Across Crypto

Data from Glassnode shows that on July 24, longer-term XRP holders (those holding for over one month) realized $375 million in profits, the largest profit-taking event since the December 2024 rally.

📌 XRP On July 24, profit-taking by longer-term holders spiked to $375M, suggesting strong distribution similar to December 2024 rally. pic.twitter.com/s27LQQ9pLL — glassnode (@glassnode) August 20, 2025

Analysts say this points to aggressive distribution by “smart money,” echoing similar patterns seen across major cryptocurrencies this summer.

The market is showing signs of contraction following significant profit-taking from investors holding for over 1 month (excluding daily traders). Let’s look at when and how much profit was realized (30D-EMA) across the top 5 assets: 👇 — glassnode (@glassnode) August 20, 2025

On July 18, longer-term Bitcoin BTC $113 727 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.26 T Vol. 24h: $46.31 B holders took over $1.5 billion in profit, the biggest spike since December 2024. For Ethereum ETH $4 187 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $506.00 B Vol. 24h: $44.56 B , on August 16, profit realization hit $575 million, marking this cycle’s largest sell event.

On August 17, Solana SOL $180.9 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $97.60 B Vol. 24h: $5.86 B investors realized $105 million in profit, the biggest distribution since early 2025.

Finally, TRON TRX $0.35 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $33.18 B Vol. 24h: $1.22 B recorded a historic $230 million profit-taking spike, its largest ever, on August 6th.

XRP Price Analysis: Triangle Breakdown Looming

On the daily chart, XRP is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern, with resistance descending from the $3.60 region and support gradually rising since April.

The token’s latest rejection from the upper Bollinger Band confirms that sellers remain in control.

Key levels to watch include the immediate support at $2.78 (the lower Bollinger Band). Another major support zone is at $2.50, a potential retest if bearish pressure intensifies.

On the other hand, the nearest resistances are at $3.09 (20-day EMA) and $3.37 (upper Bollinger Band). A breakout above this range could revive bullish momentum.

With the RSI sitting at 42.9, hovering near bearish territory but not yet oversold and the Choppiness Index at 58, it is possible that the volatility could soon expand sharply in either direction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.