BitMine Treasury Surges to 2.8% ETH Supply, Eyes 5% Goal

Key Notes

BitMine added 77,055 ETH in one week, demonstrating accelerated accumulation toward its strategic 5% circulating supply target.

BMNR stock rose 6.12% to $53.48 on October 27, ranking among the most liquid UU equities by trading volume.

BitMine leads publicly traded firms in ETH reserves, with competitors SharpLink Gaming and Bit Digital holding significantly smaller positions.

The company BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) announced that it now holds $14.2 billion in combined crypto and cash assets, further strengthening its position as the world’s top Ethereum ETH $4 214 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $509.80 B Vol. 24h: $37.18 B treasury.

The current holdings include 3.31 million ETH, valued at approximately $13.8 billion; 192 Bitcoin BTC $115 386 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $65.37 B ; unencumbered cash of $305 million; and an $88 million investment in Eightco Holdings. The company’s ETH ownership represents 2.8% of the total supply, bringing it closer to its goal of acquiring 5% of circulating Ethereum tokens.

Thomas “Tom” Lee, Chairman of BitMine and head of Fundstrat, stated the firm added 77,055 ETH over the past week. Lee said easing US-China tensions could help normalize trading conditions after the major crypto deleveraging earlier in October. “We are more than halfway toward the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH,” he said in the announcement.

BMNR Stock Rises Amid Investor Activity

BitMine’s announcement coincided with renewed momentum in its stock. As of Oct. 27, 2025, BMNR traded at $53.48, rising 6.12% for the day after last week’s close at $50.41. The stock averages more than 51 million shares traded daily, with a market cap of $14.79 billion.

Over the past month, BMNR’s price has fluctuated between $48 and $63, ranking it among the most liquid stocks in the US, currently trading behind Quantum Computing Inc. but ahead of Apple Inc. in dollar volume, according to Yahoo! Finance.

Ethereum Treasury Leadership

According to CoinGecko data, BitMine leads all publicly traded firms in ETH reserves. Following BitMine, SharpLink Gaming (SBET) holds around 859,853 ETH; Bit Digital (BTBT) owns 150,244 ETH; Coinbase (COIN) manages over 136,782 ETH through corporate reserves; and ETHZilla (ETHZ) recently launched its $403 million Ethereum treasury.

🧵 BitMine provided its latest holdings update for Oct 27, 2025: $14.2 billion in total crypto + "moonshots":

– 3,313,069 ETH at $4,164 per ETH (Bloomberg)

– 192 Bitcoin (BTC)

– $88 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (“moonshots”) and

-… — Bitmine (NYSE-BMNR) $ETH (@BitMNR) October 27, 2025

BitMine also ranks second globally in overall crypto holdings — only behind Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which owns 640,808 BTC worth approximately $73 billion. This large-scale accumulation cements BitMine’s profile as both a crypto investment firm and a heavily traded equity in the digital asset sector.

Institutional Support and Strategy

BitMine’s investor base includes leading funds such as ARK Invest, Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital. The firm continues to expand through its Bitcoin mining and advisory operations in Texas and Trinidad, leveraging low-cost energy to optimize margins.

Thomas Lee, in the announcement, compared recent regulatory progress, including the GENIUS Act and the SEC’s Project Crypto, to historic financial shifts like the 1971 end of the gold standard, which modernized US financial markets — positioning digital assets as the foundation for the next era of investment infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.