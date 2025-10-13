Key Notes

According to CoinShares data, digital asset investment inflows totaled $3.17 billion in the past week.

Solana and XRP saw their inflows slow down to $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively.

The broader cryptocurrency market expects a US SEC decision on SOL and XRP ETFs in the upcoming days.

With digital asset investments inflows hitting $3.17 billion, Solana SOL $192.5 24h volatility: 5.8% Market cap: $105.13 B Vol. 24h: $12.27 B and Ripple-associated token XRP XRP $2.57 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $153.82 B Vol. 24h: $10.47 B have re-entered the spotlight. They recorded inflows of $93.3 million and $61.6 million, respectively, according to the latest update from CoinShares.

Awaiting SEC Decision on Spot SOL and XRP ETFs

Towards the end of last week, the crypto industry was taken aback by Donald Trump’s announcement related to US–China tariff tensions. Crypto prices dropped significantly, but despite the price correction recorded by most of these assets, the broader digital market has shown resilience.

The inflows from these assets rounded up to $3.17 billion, with Bitcoin BTC $114 334 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $95.33 B leading with $2.67 billion. Ethereum followed with $338 million, and then came Solana and XRP. Despite SOL’s inflows of $93.3 million and XRP’s $61.6 million, they mark a significant slowdown from their previous level.

However, analysts and market watchers are expecting the situation to change considerably as the broader ecosystem is expecting the US SEC to make a decision on spot Solana and XRP ETFs this week. There are about eight Wall Street giants that have filed for Solana ETFs and are waiting for the SEC’s verdict.

Markey experts are looking forward to having XRP climb as high as $10 once spot-associated ETFs are rolled out. Precisely, crypto market analyst Javon Marks says that the Ripple cryptocurrency is poised for a rally to $10. He shared the XRP price chart, noting that the altcoin could rally more than 226% toward the $9.90 level.

More optimistically, he believes that a breakout above this threshold could potentially drive XRP toward $20 and beyond.

What Else if Not PEPENODE?

While the crypto industry awaits spot SOL and XRP ETFs, it may be in the interest of crypto enthusiasts to focus on another hot topic. This is none other than crypto’s first and only mine-to-earn memecoin, dubbed PEPENODE (PEPENODE).

PEPENODE gives users access to a platform where they can take part in virtual mining of memecoins. It conveniently combines the two worlds of memes and mining. Its reputation is gradually climbing to the point where it now ranks among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.0011005

Amount raised so far: $1,815,221.13

Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE promises as much as 3022% in staking rewards. Purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. You can read our PEPENODE price prediction on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.