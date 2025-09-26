Key Notes

Forward Industries is sitting on a $245 million loss after heavy Solana purchases.

Solana price dropped 18% in a week as open interest hit a record $14.5 billion.

Funding rates show dominance of leveraged longs, risking a long squeeze.

According to Lookonchain, Forward Industries’ bold bet on Solana SOL $195.0 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $105.12 B Vol. 24h: $11.45 B has quickly turned sour as the holdings are facing a floating loss exceeding $245 million.

The crypto space is now having doubts over the firm’s strategy that was supposed to advance the SOL ecosystem.

The company purchased 6,822,000 SOL at an average of $232 per token, spending approximately $1.58 billion to build what Chairman Kyle Samani once called “the world’s largest Solana treasury company.”

Galaxy Digital has helped Forward Industries complete the massive purchase of 6,822,000 $SOL($1.58B) at $232 avg over the past 5 days. There is still $67M left to purchase $SOL.https://t.co/kWvw9TBRv9https://t.co/I7bSQkIIuk pic.twitter.com/nWioMSqXvX — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 15, 2025

Today, with SOL trading around $194, Forward has seen a massive decline in its portfolio. Meanwhile, Solana’s price has been on a steep correction, falling more than 18% in a single week, one of the worst performances among top-20 cryptocurrencies this year.

Solana OI at ATH

The SOL price drop has been boosted by record activity in futures markets, where open interest has surged to 71.8 million SOL, equivalent to nearly $14.5 billion, as per Coinglass.

Funding rates flipped back into positive territory at 0.0043% after recently dipping negative, indicating a dominance of leveraged long positions at a time when the spot market remains under pressure.

This imbalance could result in a long squeeze, where cascading liquidations cause rapid downside momentum.

SOL Price Analysis

After rallying within a rising wedge structure for months, the token broke sharply to the downside. Prices have slipped below the mid-Bollinger Band support near $226 and are now pressing against the lower band at around $193.

A decisive close beneath this level risks exposing the $180-$170 range, with $160 as a deeper bearish target if momentum accelerates.

Meanwhile, the RSI has dropped to 36, hovering just above oversold territory, while the MACD shows a bearish crossover with widening downside momentum. The overall structure suggests that buyers are losing control.

On the other hand, reclaiming the $200-$210 zone would be an early sign of stabilization. Bulls would then need to push back above $226 to regain confidence, with the upper wedge resistance near $259 serving as the long-term bullish target.

