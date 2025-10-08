Key Notes

Four.meme surpassed pump.fun with $1.4M in 24-hour revenue.

CZ declared the start of “Meme Coin SZN” as BNB meme coins surge.

GIGGLE and “4” coins lead the rally with record gains.

BNB Chain’s meme coin generator, four.meme, has overtaken Solana’s pump.fun in 24-hour revenue, indicating a potential shift in the meme coin launchpad space.

According to Lookonchain, four.meme generated approximately $1.4 million over the past 24 hours, surpassing pump.fun’s $885,442 during the same period.

Other platforms, including Binance Alpha and ZORA Coins, lagged far behind with revenues of $70,249 and $36,376, respectively.

Despite supporting only a single chain, four.meme’s meteoric rise is nothing but impressive. Platforms like PinkSale, Meteora Dynamic Bonding, and LetsBONK.fun continue to generate steady but smaller revenue in the range of $19,000–$20,000.

BNB Meme Coin Rally and CZ’s Declaration

The surge in four.meme’s revenue came alongside a broader rally in BNB meme coins, following the BNB BNB $1 305 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $181.63 B Vol. 24h: $7.50 B token’s climb to the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, overtaking XRP XRP $2.87 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $172.10 B Vol. 24h: $6.70 B , and crossing the $1,300 mark for the first time in history.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently acknowledged the boom, declaring the beginning of “Meme Coin SZN” for the BNB ecosystem. His viral post has fueled retail interest and whale participation.

#BNB meme szn! 😆 I didn't expect this at all. And people keep asking me to predict the future… 🤷‍♂️ Keep building! — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 7, 2025

Among the top gainers is GIGGLE, which soared 50% in 24 hours to a record $140, extending its weekly surge to 717%. The token, tied to Giggle Academy, a charitable initiative co-founded by CZ, has raised more than $6 million in funding for free education through trading fees.

Another standout is the 4 meme coin, which rallied 35% in a day and 378% over the week, briefly surpassing a market cap of $204 million with $343 million in 24-hour trading volume.

The rally was partly sparked by CZ’s cryptic social media reference to the number “4.” Also, tokens such as PAUL and Binance Life have jumped 2,246% and 415%, respectively, while PUP and SZN have surged up to 5,600%.

DeFiLlama shows that decentralized exchange (DEX) activity on BNB Chain reached $6.05 billion on October 7, with PancakeSwap accounting for $4.29 billion alone.

More than 100,000 traders have participated in the meme coin rush, with nearly 70% currently in profit, according to Bubblemaps.

Solana Launchpads Face Pressure

Pump.fun previously faced stiff competition from LetsBONK, which briefly dethroned it in tokens launched and revenue. However, pump.fun reclaimed the lead before now being overtaken by four.meme.

The PUMP token itself is trading at $0.005890, down over 7% in 24 hours and 11% over the week, despite a 19.36% rise in trading volume.

As four.meme cements its position at the top and BNB meme coins continue to surge, CZ’s claims of a “Meme Coin SZN” seem like a declaration that the next big meme coin may come from the BNB chain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.