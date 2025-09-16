Key Notes

Pump.fun’s daily protocol revenue hit $3.38 million, topping Hyperliquid’s $3.06 million.

PUMP price surged 8% today, extending a 70% weekly rally.

Aggressive token buybacks and renewed trading activity drive bullish sentiment.

Solana-based SOL $235.4 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $127.90 B Vol. 24h: $7.24 B meme coin launchpad Pump.fun is enjoying 8% daily gain on September 16 even as the broader crypto market traded sideways.

This comes as the platform’s daily revenue outpaced popular perpetuals trading platform Hyperliquid.

According to DeFiLlama data, Pump.fun generated $3.38 million in protocol revenue over the past 24 hours, This marks Pump.fun’s highest single-day revenue since February 13.

On the other hand, Hyperliquid HYPE $52.57 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $14.25 B Vol. 24h: $466.01 M recorded $3.06 million in revenue. While Hyperliquid maintains an edge on a weekly and monthly basis, Pump.fun’s sharp one-day spike suggests its growing demand.

Pump.fun collects revenue through fees on new meme coin creations, initial liquidity setups, and subsequent trading volume.

After peaking above $6.7 million in January, the platform saw a major revenue plunge to just $206,000 on August 1.

A steady rebound started later that month, fueled in part by Pump.fun’s aggressive buyback policy: 100% of all revenue is used to repurchase PUMP tokens daily.

Since July, the platform has spent nearly $98 million on these buybacks, removing about 6.7% of the circulating supply.

Pump.fun now ranks third on DeFiLlama’s daily revenue board, only behind stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle.

Protocol rankings based on revenue. | Source: DeFiLlama

PUMP Price to Break Out Soon?

At the time of writing, PUMP is trading around $0.0081 with a market cap of $2.87 billion. Traders are watching the price closely as it posts 69% weekly gain with a $1.2 billion surge in market cap.

Leading crypto exchange Binance has also announced the possibility of PUMP Binance listing in the coming days. Amid this rally, a whale flipped a $3.4 million loss into a $3.86 million profit, according to data by LookOnChain.

Whale AA21BS has flipped a $3.4M loss into a $3.86M profit on $PUMP with the recent rally. He initially spent 1M $USDC to buy 250M $PUMP in the public sale, then spent another $5.16M to buy 962.38M $PUMP at $0.005363 avg. Over the past 5 days, he sold 1B $PUMP($8.25M) at… pic.twitter.com/NONsye9LCS — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 16, 2025

On the hourly chart, strong support sits near $0.0064, notable by previous accumulation. Crypto commentator Broke Doomer noted on X that a tight consolidation zone around $0.0080 has formed on the hourly chart.

Quick scalp for traders.$PUMP on the edge to test its high again. Testing your patience rn, nothing is different at this point. Patience > Rewards Simple as that. Ape in as per your R/R. Interesting things on the way, i am locking in. Let's pump $PUMP pic.twitter.com/S3ayTW0AJI — Broke Doomer🔺 (@im_BrokeDoomer) September 16, 2025

The analyst explained that the token is holding a “strong low,” suggesting buyers remain active. If PUMP manages to break out of this consolidation range, it could see a pump to the $0.0092 mark.

Broke Doomer also hinted at “interesting developments on the way” for Pump.fun, suggesting potential price development in the future.

Maxi Doge Presale Explodes Past $2.2M as PUMP Fuels Meme Coin Frenzy

With PUMP leading the current meme coin surge, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is quickly drawing attention. This gym-inspired crypto blends the energy of fitness culture with the fast pace of bull-market trading. It has already secured $2.22 million during its ongoing presale.

The project backs its growth with the Maxi Fund, a pool dedicated to supporting liquidity and forming strategic partnerships. Early participants benefit from an attractive 146% annual staking reward, giving long-term supporters additional incentives.

Presale Snapshot of Maxi Doge

Ticker : MAXI

: MAXI Current Price : $0.0002575

: $0.0002575 Funds Raised: $2.22 million

MAXI holders take part in lively, high-leverage trading discussions, join weekly contests, and compete in themed challenges that keep the community active and engaged.

If you’re interested in joining the presale, we recommend checking out our guide on how to buy Maxi Doge.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.