French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin

Key Notes

Paris-based Melanion Capital is pushing deeper into Bitcoin BTC $111 572 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.29 B , raising €50 million (about $53 million) to allocate directly into the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of a pioneering treasury strategy.

A Private Treasury Model for Bitcoin

Unlike public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years, Melanion is introducing a private, regulated Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model.

This structure gives the firm greater flexibility to manage volatility, optimize liquidity, and engineer additional yield beyond simple Bitcoin exposure.

By leveraging this strategy on its own balance sheet, Melanion aims to prove the sustainability of a Bitcoin treasury before providing the framework to other private businesses.

Strategic Commitment to Bitcoin

Melanion views Bitcoin not just as a hedge against inflation but also as a crucial tool in a long-term monetary transition. The $53 million fundraise signals one of the largest private Bitcoin treasury commitments in Europe, calling on other firms to integrate digital assets.

“In time, it became clear that Bitcoin represents not just an asset, but a destination as the long-term anchor of capital preservation and growth, especially for Bitcoin treasuries,” said CEO Jad Comair.

Interestingly, in 2021, Melanion launched Europe’s first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin Equities ETF. Now, with its treasury pivot, it is expanding that vision by transitioning from a defensive allocation to a more aggressive Bitcoin strategy.

LQWD Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury

Alongside Melanion, Canada-based LQWD Technologies recently added 5 more BTC to its reserves, bringing its total to about 166 BTC.

The company has been pursuing a steady accumulation strategy, holding all of its Bitcoin unencumbered while remaining debt-free.

JUST IN: Canadian public company LQWD Technologies $LQWD has raised $1.85 million to buy more #Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/hWiWs1vPsT — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 25, 2025

With roughly 22.6 million shares outstanding, LQWD is locked-in on BTC as a long-term growth asset, potentially cementing Bitcoin as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Keen Golden Bets $12M on Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Keen Golden, a joint venture with a 70% parent ownership stake, has significantly boosted its Bitcoin exposure. On September 24, 2025, the firm purchased nearly 106 BTC on the open market, valued at $12 million.

The acquisition is tied to a strategic deal with Bitmain Group, where Keen Golden pledged 89 BTC as part of a supercomputing server purchase agreement for crypto mining.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.