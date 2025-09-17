Key Notes

The Fed's third mandate implementation involves yield curve control, which would weaken the US Dollar, but could be bullish for Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and equities.

The statutory mandate requires maximum employment, price stability, and moderate long-term interest rates.

Experts note that tighter control of long-term rates could drive significant capital into BTC.

Veteran crypto investor Arthur Hayes has recently predicted a Bitcoin BTC $115 700 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.26 B price rally to $1 million, as the US Federal Reserve is considering a “third mandate” with an attempt at yield curve control.

If implemented, it could bring a major change in the long-term monetary policy, which could devalue the U.S. dollar, but could be bullish for crypto.

Why Is Arthur Hayes Bullish on Fed’s Third Mandate?

The US Federal Reserve has been functioning with a dual mandate that involves price stability and maximum employment.

However, Stephen Miran, US President Donald Trump’s recent pick for the next Fed governor, cited the possibility of introducing a “third mandate.”

The third mandate, included in the Fed’s founding documents, requires the central bank to pursue three objectives: maximum employment, price stability, and moderate long-term interest rates.

The Donald Trump administration is citing this statutory requirement, which will allow it to have a stronger intervention in the bond market. As reported by Bloomberg, this will happen through measures like quantitative easing and yield curve control.

This would ultimately push excess liquidity into the market, which would be beneficial for risk-on assets like US equities and crypto.

As a result, veteran investors like Arthur shared their bullish predictions, expecting the Bitcoin price to rally to $1 million.

With Fed board member Miran now confirmed, the MSM is preparing the world for the Fed's "third mandate" which is essentially yield curve control. LFG! YCC -> $BTC = $1m pic.twitter.com/jlPQZJ0cHm — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) September 16, 2025

Hayes is not the first to predict this massive target for BTC. Previously, veteran investors like Robert Kiyosaki have shared similar outlooks, while recently backing Trump’s crypto plans.

Bitcoin Price to Benefit From Fed Yield Curve Control

Christian Pusateri, founder of the encryption protocol Mind Network, said Wednesday that the third mandate amounts to “financial repression by another name” and resembles yield curve control. He added:

“The price of money is coming under tighter control because the age-old balance between capital and labor, between debt and GDP, has become unstable. Bitcoin stands to absorb massive capital as the preferred hedge against the global financial system.”

The Trump administration is seeking to lower long-term interest rates using measures such as increased Treasury bill issuance, bond buybacks, quantitative easing, or direct yield curve control. Lower rates would help reduce government borrowing costs.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.