Key Notes

Though Bitcoin struggles below $110,000, Peter Brandt says it could trade at $250,000.

He clarified that the prediction is a matter of possibilities and not probability or certainty.

On the flip side, Brandt noted that BTC can also make a bearish turn towards $60,000.

Although Bitcoin BTC $108 114 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $109.07 B is currently facing a rough path, top trader Peter Brandt recently noted that the coin has a chance to hit $250,000. He noted that his prediction is not a case of probability but one of possibilities. However, the twist here is that the flagship cryptocurrency could also tilt sideways, towards a downtrend.

Possibilities of a $250,000 Bitcoin Price Mark

On Oct. 22, crypto trader Peter Brandt made a post on X, describing himself as a Bayesian who believes strongly in the theory of probability. When it comes to the subject of Bitcoin’s future price outcome, the legendary trader noted that he speaks from the point of possibilities and not from probability or certainty.

I am a Bayesian

I deal in possibilities, not probabilities and certainly not certainties

At any given time I have binary TA and macro narratives playing in my head – $250k Bitcoin or $60k Bitcoin

I consider all possibilities and look for asymmetrical bets in either direction — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 22, 2025

Brandt forecasted that BTC price could head to $250,000, based on the macroeconomic narratives he has playing in his head.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $108,301.34, even with a 0.49% increase within the last 24 hours. This is quite a long way from the $250,000 price target highlighted by the crypto trader.

Brandt’s prediction aligns with the prediction made by Charles Hoskinson in April. The Cardano founder cited growing interest from large technology firms, including Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) at the time, noting that it could give the coin the push it needs to historic highs.

Here Comes the Twist to BTC Price Future Performance

In addition to Brandt’s optimism, he acknowledged the possibility that BTC’s price may also head in the opposite direction.

He projected that the coin could also go as low as $60,000, all based on possibilities and asymmetrical bets in that direction. Judging by this trader’s past post, it is easy to tell that he is a strong advocate for the coin.

He recently reacted to a post by The Market Sniper on X, which stated that Bitcoin is a descending structure on a bull trend. To this post, Brandt responded that he is willing to go with it in either direction.

I'll be first to admit you could be right. I am willing to go with it in either direction. If BTC goes up I want to be long, if it goes down I want to be short https://t.co/4jie40ZqX4 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 22, 2025

He noted his readiness to take a long position if BTC price goes up, while shorting it if the asset nosedives.

