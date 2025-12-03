21Shares Amends Dogecoin ETF Filing, Here’s What Is New

Key Notes

21Shares has now added a 0.50% management fee for its spot Dogecoin ETF.

It revealed that Bank of New York Mellon, Anchorage Digital Bank, and BitGo will act as custodians.

DOGE price jumped by 11% following the announcement.

Asset management firm 21Shares has updated its Dogecoin DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 10.1% Market cap: $22.79 B Vol. 24h: $1.81 B Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It added a few details, including the management fee of the product. Unlike many other potential issuers of such funds, 21Shares did not make any mention of a waiver. It also listed the new custodians for the incoming ETF.

No Waiver for 21Shares’ Dogecoin ETF Management Fee

21Shares first filed the S-1 registration for its spot Dogecoin ETF on April 9, 2025, to track DOGE’s performance without leverage or derivatives. Explicitly, it aimed to track Dogecoin’s performance using the CF DOGE-Dollar US Settlement Price Index as its benchmark. At the time, Coinbase Custody was proposed as the custodian of the firm’s DOGE ETF.

In October, it filed an amended S-1 registration for the same ETF with the SEC. It confirmed that the DOGE fund will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker “TDOG,” once approved. The amended document also stated that 21Shares US LLC will serve as the seed capital investor. Also, it revealed that the trust intends to use $1.5 million to purchase Dogecoin before or at the time of listing.

There have been several other amendments since that time. In the latest amendment, 21Shares revealed that TDOG’s management fee will be 0.50%. It will accrue daily and will be payable in Dogecoin in weekly arrears. For now, the firm has not promised a waiver of any sort for this fee.

The Bank of New York Mellon will serve as administrator, cash custodian and transfer agent. In addition, Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo will serve as other custodians of the trust.

DOGE Price Performance and Future Outlook

Following the amendment of 21Shares Dogecoin ETF, DOGE price has seen a two-digit pump.

According to CoinMarketCap, the canine-themed memecoin is currently trading at $0.1506, up by 11.72% in the last 24 hours. Its 24-hour trading volume is also up by 35.29%, revealing increased engagement within the ecosystem.

Based on the daily timeframe, DOGE price remains below the 50-Day Moving Average and 200-Day Simple Moving Average. However, a breakout above the $0.14 resistance has provided some support.

Amid this outlook, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped to 45.19, signaling a potential upside move amid Dogecoin ETF buzz.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.