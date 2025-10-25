Is James Wynn Behind the Latest Ripple (XRP) Price Breakout?

Key Notes

XRP price surged above $2.60 after trader James Wynn revealed a major investment.

Wynn’s post gained 600,000 views, sparking weekend buying activity.

XRP maintains a three-day winning streak, up more than 12% since Wednesday’s $2.30 low.

Ripple (XRP) price broke above $2.60 on Saturday, October 25, marking its highest level in ten days. Since forming a local bottom near $2.30 on Wednesday, XRP has advanced steadily, gaining momentum through the weekend. The latest 5% uptick coincided with a post from prominent pseudonymous trader James Wynn, who disclosed an imminent XRP investment move.

XRP Price Surges Above $2.60 as James Wynn Sparks Market Frenzy

The Ripple-issued coin is now on track for a third consecutive day of profit, with cumulative gains exceeding 12% if it closes above $2.60 on Sunday. Wynn’s post, shared with his 435,000 followers, attracted nearly 600,000 views within 12 hours, signaling imminent inflows into XRP, citing potential to disrupt global banking systems.

I’ve spent the last 24hrs going down the rabbit hole of $XRP. I have decided to invest a SIGNIFICANT portion into XRP. ($25..+) I believe it could revolutionize the banking systems. It’s a gamble, as all investments are. Whether you are Team XRP or not. I want everyone to… — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) October 25, 2025

James Wynn is well-known across crypto online communities for high-stakes speculative trades that have previously produced substantial profits and equally significant losses. The timing of his post, alongside XRP’s rebound, suggests a psychological catalyst at play as traders respond to his market commentary.

According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s 5.8% weekend rally came despite subdued trading volumes, which slipped 4.5% to $3.9 billion. This indicates that fewer whale-driven orders likely accounted for the latest leg of the XRP price rally, as retail participation remained limited over the weekend.

XRP Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $2.85 After Breaching 10-day Resistance

At press time, XRP trades around $2.61, consolidating just below key resistance at $2.855, the upper band of the Keltner Channel. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently reads 50.95, hovering near the neutral zone, signaling more upside potential before the market overheats.

The Parabolic SAR dots have flipped below the price candles for the first time since early October, further confirming a short-term bullish reversal. Meanwhile, XRP’s price action has climbed above the Keltner Channel midline at $2.54, reflecting growing buying pressure despite low weekend liquidity.

If buyers manage to breach the $2.85 resistance zone, the next upside target sits near $3.00. Sustaining this level could extend gains toward $3.20, the last local top tested before the early October breakdown.

On the downside, the first line of support lies around $2.54, coinciding with the Keltner midline, followed by a stronger footing at $2.22, which marks the lower channel boundary. A daily close below that region could invite renewed bearish pressure toward $1.77, marked by the SAR indicator.

