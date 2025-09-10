Key Notes

Kraken's xStocks are now live in the EU, offering tokenized U.S.

equities like Tesla and Google.

The service is part of a strategy that includes a potential 2026 IPO and follows other expansion efforts.

The platform has seen over $3.84 billion in volume and uses a multi-chain approach to compete with rivals.

Crypto exchange Kraken has expanded its tokenized US stock offering to the European Union, the company announced on Sept. 10. The service, xStocks, now allows clients in the region to trade digital versions of popular equities like Tesla and Nvidia.

Europe, your wait is over. xStocks are now live in the Kraken app for eligible clients in Europe! Break the broker barrier 👇https://t.co/viHhrZp8Jv pic.twitter.com/sGV7MeI4nJ — Kraken (@krakenfx) September 10, 2025

The move is part of a broader corporate strategy as the exchange reportedly seeks $500 million in new funding ahead of a potential 2026 IPO. This expansion follows other diversification efforts, including the recent acquisition of prop trading platform Breakout, which offers traders up to $200,000 in capital.

Powered by Swiss firm Backed, xStocks offers 24/5 trading, removing friction from traditional market hours and settlement delays. After launching in June to over 140 countries outside the US and EU, the service has generated over $3.84 billion in volume, according to Dune Analytics.

Kraken Enters Competitive European Market

The expansion places Kraken in a competitive market where rivals like Gemini offer tokenized stocks. The move also comes as traditional finance giants enter the space, with Nasdaq’s tokenized securities platform SEC proposal showcasing a clear interest and flexibility from traditionally monolithic organizations.

The platform utilizes a multi-chain strategy on Solana, BNB Chain, and TRON, with plans for Ethereum. This technical approach is central to Kraken’s wider goals for its crypto derivatives trading in the EU.

However, the tokenized stock sector faces regulatory scrutiny. The World Federation of Exchanges has urged regulators to take a harder stance, arguing such products can be “mimics” that lack key shareholder rights like voting.

This move taps into the growing trend of tokenizing real-world assets, a market that Boston Consulting Group projects could be worth trillions by the 2030s. It provides another avenue for users to access popular equities alongside searching for the best cheap stocks to buy.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.