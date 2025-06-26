Metaplanet Surpasses Tesla in Bitcoin Holdings

Key Notes

Metaplanet now holds 12,345 BTC, surpassing Tesla’s 11,509 BTC.

The company aims to buy over 200,000 BTC by 2027 under its “555 Million Plan”.

Bitcoin is trading above $107,000 amid bullish market sentiment. .

Metaplanet, Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin BTC $107 211 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $31.60 B investor, has acquired an additional 1,234 BTC boosting its total holdings to 12,345 Bitcoin. With this move, the company has now surpassed Tesla’s well-known Bitcoin treasury of 11,509 BTC.

According to a Thursday filing, the purchase was made at an average price of around $108,000 per BTC, placing the total value of the acquisition above $133 million. This latest addition brings Metaplanet close to overtaking Bitcoin mining firm CleanSpark, which holds 12,502 BTC.

Data by BitcoinTreasuries.NET suggests that Metaplanet has now become the seventh-largest corporate holder globally. The accumulation follows the company’s Tuesday announcement that its board approved a capital injection of up to 5 billion yen to further expand its Bitcoin reserves.

Just a day later, Metaplanet disclosed that it had raised over $517 million on the first day of its “555 Million Plan.” The funding happened through the issuance of 54 million new shares, with EVO Fund exercising a portion of its acquisition rights.

10% of the 555 Million Plan executed on Day 1. ¥74.9B ($0.5B+) raised. https://t.co/53bjAT6Egm — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 25, 2025

Metaplanet’s “555 Million Plan” is a long-term strategy to accumulate up to 201,112 BTC by 2027, a goal that costs the company $21 billion at current prices. If successfully carried out, this plan could establish the company as the leading corporate holder of Bitcoin globally.

BTC Price Outlook

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is enjoying strong market momentum, trading around $107,366 with a 14% jump in 24-hour daily volume. Its market capitalization has reached $2.13 trillion as smart money continues to flow in.

Well-known crypto trader Merlijn noted Bitcoin’s 4-year recurring pattern, with three years of gains followed by a year of correction. He believes the market is now entering the final and most explosive phase, one that has historically transformed portfolios.

BITCOIN’S FINAL ACT IS HERE 3 years up. 1 year down. Repeat.

Every $BTC cycle follows this rhythm. This time is no different.

The final parabolic phase is loading. Don’t blink. This phase rewrites portfolios. pic.twitter.com/GB7RAXRLm5 — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) June 25, 2025

BitBull also echoed bullish sentiment on X, explaining that despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Bitcoin has consistently held above the $100K mark since May. “A new [all-time high] is just a matter of when, not if,” he added.

$BTC structure is looking really good here. First of all, it has been forming higher highs and higher lows on the weekly timeframe. Despite major FUDs, BTC still hasn't closed a daily candle below $100K since May. From a fundamental perspective, ETFs and companies are buying… pic.twitter.com/KednRa7xPR — BitBull (@AkaBull_) June 26, 2025

Bitcoin Bull Heats Up as BTC Climbs Toward ATH

With Bitcoin gaining momentum amid expanding corporate treasuries, a rising meme token called Bitcoin Bull is making waves. The project taps into the growing enthusiasm around BTC with a clear and compelling message: capitalize on Bitcoin’s bullish run while it lasts.

What’s Unique About the BTCBULL Presale?

Bitcoin Bull is introducing BTCBULL, its native token, with a milestone-driven presale format tied directly to Bitcoin’s price movements. For every $25,000 that Bitcoin gains between $100,000 and $250,000, new reward tiers are activated for BTCBULL holders.

These rewards include mechanisms like token burns and periodic Bitcoin airdrops, generating steady engagement and building anticipation within the community. The final reward is a major BTCBULL airdrop event, set to trigger if Bitcoin reaches the $250,000 mark.

BTCBULL Presale Snapshot:

Token Price: $0.00258

$0.00258 Raised So Far: $7.43 million

$7.43 million Token Symbol: BTCBULL

BTCBULL Accepted Currencies: ETH, USDT

The presale is rapidly approaching its target, with $7.43 million already raised out of a $8.4 million goal. With price appreciation expected in less than four days, BTCBULL is catching the eye of investors looking to ride Bitcoin’s next leg upward.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.