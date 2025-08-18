OpenEden and Binance Wallet Launch Six-Week, 20 Million EDEN Token Airdrop

Key Notes

OpenEden's airdrop allocates 2% of total supply through a three-phase program requiring 61+ Binance Alpha Points.

The real-world asset tokenization company founded in 2022 specializes in tokenized US Treasury Bills partnerships.

Eden Network's dormant EDEN token surged 251% from confusion despite being completely separate from OpenEden's project.

OpenEden and Binance Wallet have launched a six-week airdrop campaign for the EDEN token. The program allocates 20,000,000 EDEN tokens, equivalent to 2% of the token’s total supply, to Binance Wallet users who complete specific tasks. The campaign starts on August 18, 2025.

Also, the token price of a crypto project considered dead resurrected more than 200% due to the confusion with the ticker of the token. This project has no relation to the new token of OpenEden, called EDEN.

OpenEden | Binance Wallet We've partnered with @BinanceWallet to launch Phase 1 of our @Binance Booster Campaign. 🗓Starts 18 August, 11:00 AM UTC, and lasts for 6 weeks. Earn on-chain yield and receive $EDEN rewards. Learn more via link: https://t.co/XChzoiCyPl https://t.co/sE9DXKHGYu pic.twitter.com/73wUhK8paa — OpenEden (@OpenEden_X) August 18, 2025

OpenEden Airdrop Mechanics: Binance Wallet Integration Details

The Booster Program consists of three phases and is only available to users of Binance Wallet who have 61 or more Binance Alpha Points. In Phase 1, users interact with the project team and complete assigned quests. Those who finish these requirements move to Phase 2, where tokens are distributed according to a set vesting schedule, which includes a lock-up period defined by the project.

Once the lock-up expires, Phase 3 begins, enabling users to trade and claim their tokens freely on Binance Alpha. This initiative aims to incentivize early support for OpenEden and expand access to its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform.

What is OpenEden, EDEN Token?

OpenEden, founded in 2022, focuses on integrating traditional finance with decentralized protocols, offering tokenized access to real-world assets within a regulated framework. It is known as one of the pioneers in the launch of tokenized US Treasury Bills and has a partnership with XRP Ledger to offer its product. Its token, EDEN, will be used for governance, staking rewards, ecosystem access, and growth incentives.

Currently, it has not been launched yet, but this program with Binance Wallet is a step in that direction. This is why you can’t find the token EDEN on CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, or any website that publishes a ranking of cryptocurrencies.

Price Confusion: Unrelated EDEN Token Surges 250%

The campaign has caused confusion with a previously unrelated token that uses the EDEN ticker and has experienced a rapid price increase. Eden Network’s EDEN token, which operates a multichain infrastructure for Ethereum’s MEV-Boost ecosystem, had been mainly inactive for years.

According to CoinMarketCap, it hit an all-time low of $0.00691 in April 2025, but on August 18, in less than 24 hours, its price increased 251% with a trading volume of $9.8K in DEX markets like SushiSwap. The renewed activity is related to the announcement around the OpenEden airdrop, despite the tokens being entirely separate projects.

Ticker confusion is a common issue in the industry, where people dedicated to making gains in trading are always looking for any opportunity, like the confusion with the announcement of OpenEden. Investors are advised to review project details and confirm token contracts to avoid accidental trades resulting from similar token symbols and to prevent financial loss.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.