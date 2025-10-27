Over $650M in Tokens Set to Unlock: Can Altcoins Hold the Line?

Key Notes

More than $650 million in token unlocks are set for this week, led by SUI, GRASS, and SIGN.

SOL, WLD, and TRUMP also see large daily releases, each exceeding $30 million.

CryptoQuant data shows altcoin exchange inflows have fallen sharply.

The crypto market is bracing for over $650 million worth of token unlocks this week. Several major projects are set to release large portions of their supply. According to Tokenomist data, multiple high-profile unlocks are scheduled for October 27 to November 3.

Market analysts have generally tied token unlocking events to potential sell-off phases as volatility increases. In the past 24 hours, however, crypto turned green, approaching $4 trillion in market cap, according to CoinMarketCap data.

According to Tokenomist, in the next 7 days, major one-time token unlocks (over $5 million) will include SUI, GRASS, EIGEN, JUP, OMNI, ENA, ZORA, KMNO, OP, IMX, SIGN, ZETA, and others. Meanwhile, major linear daily unlocks (over $1 million per day) will involve SOL, WLD, TRUMP,… pic.twitter.com/ZdxjB2plfu — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 27, 2025

Heavy Unlock Schedule Ahead

Among the projects facing big unlocks, SUI, GRASS, and SIGN stand out. SUI $2.63 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $9.56 B Vol. 24h: $890.65 M will release around 43.96 million tokens worth roughly $119 million, one of the largest unlocks by value. GRASS closely follows, with 181 million tokens valued at $80.73 million, while SIGN will release 290 million tokens, worth about $12.34 million, representing more than 21% of its circulating supply.

Other notable unlocks include KMNO, EIGEN, and ZORA, all contributing to what could be a supply-heavy week for altcoins. In total, cliff unlocks alone are estimated to exceed $653 million across all projects, with additional linear daily unlocks also contributing to the sell-off narrative.

Some of the biggest daily releases will come from SOL $200.2 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $110.07 B Vol. 24h: $6.62 B , WLD, TRUMP, and DOGE. SOL’s daily unlock value sits at over $100 million, while WLD and TRUMP follow at $35 million and $30 million, respectively.

Altcoin Inflows Slow Down

While these unlocks are expected to increase available supply, on-chain data from CryptoQuant reports a notable decline in altcoin exchange inflows over the past week, especially on Binance, the largest exchange by trading volume.

The 7-day moving average of altcoin inflow transactions to Binance has dropped to around 13,500, down sharply from more than 22,800 just weeks ago. Similar declines are being observed across Coinbase, OKX, and Bybit.

This drop in inflows typically indicates that traders are less inclined to sell or move assets to exchanges, which could help absorb some of the selling pressure from token unlocks. If this pattern continues, the impact of the $650 million in new tokens could be controlled.

