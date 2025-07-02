Key Notes

PENGU gained 47% in a week, adding $300M in market cap despite market volatility.

Whale wallets have acquired 240M PENGU tokens, signaling bullish sentiment.

Pudgy Penguins’ upcoming mobile game could drive further interest and adoption.

Amid broader crypto market volatility, Solana-based meme coin Pudgy Penguins PENGU $0.0146 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $920.13 M Vol. 24h: $751.03 M has recorded a 47% price increase in the past week, adding $300 million to its market capitalization.

At the time of writing, PENGU was trading at around $0.0143, down 2% in the past 24 hours. However, it continues to remain among the trending tokens on multiple exchanges due to strong weekly gains.

On-chain data indicates notable whale activity surrounding PENGU. Over the past week, wallets holding over $1 million worth of crypto assets have collectively acquired around 240 million PENGU tokens. This signals confidence among seasoned investors in the potential for further upside.

The surge in PENGU’s price aligns with a recent uptrend in the broader NFT market. Data from Artemis reveals that NFTs have been the best-performing crypto sector over the past week, with a 33.8% gain. CryptoSlam reports a 191% increase in Pudgy Penguins NFT trading volume within the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Pudgy Penguins team is preparing to launch its mobile game, Pudgy Party. The initiative aims to appeal to mainstream gamers and expand the collection’s reach beyond NFTs into mobile entertainment.

For those not aware, @pudgypenguins is about to drop a mobile game called Pudgy Party. Gameplay looks fun AF, think Mario Party meets Fall Guys. I’ve talked to a couple people who’ve played (it’s testing in select regions) and they said it’s incredible. Built by Mythical Games,… pic.twitter.com/J2tDuoKerd — SteveG. (@SteveG60117) June 30, 2025

Institutional interest is also adding momentum to PENGU’s rally. Last week, Cboe BZX filed a 19b-4 form with the SEC to list and trade shares of Canary Capital’s proposed PENGU ETF. This signals the meme coin’s growing legitimacy within the crypto investment landscape.

Analyst optimistic on pengu price trajectory

The surge has caught the attention of analysts, who are now speculating on whether PENGU could follow a similar explosive trajectory to Pepe PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $3.99 B Vol. 24h: $475.93 M .

Popular crypto analyst “degengambleh” noted the similarities between PENGU’s current price movements with the frog-themed memecoin’s February trajectory before its major rally.

Many aren't ready for what $PENGU is about to pull The similarities with $PEPE chart is uncanny The narrative and momentum is there The stars have never been so aligned You have been warned 🐧 pic.twitter.com/aYTeuXiD6A — Zer0 ▚▘▚▘▚▘ (@degengambleh) July 1, 2025

The analyst set a bullish target of $0.1774, over 10 times the current price.

Meanwhile, Ali Martinez noted that a daily close above the $0.015–$0.017 resistance range could position PENGU for a strong breakout in the coming weeks.

$PENGU is starting to look a lot like $PEPE did before it exploded! A daily close above $0.015–$0.017, and this train could be unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/dQqc8lY7ev — Ali (@ali_charts) July 1, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.