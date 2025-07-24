XRP Price Just Drops Hard but $10 Play Is Still on the Table

Key Notes

XRP dropped 12.53% in 24 hours but remains only 19.87% below its all-time high of $3.84.

Analysts maintain a $10–$15 price target as capital continues rotating from Bitcoin into altcoins.

Institutional sentiment and whale accumulation remain strong despite short-term price weakness.

XRP XRP $3.07 24h volatility: 11.4% Market cap: $181.16 B Vol. 24h: $16.51 B has taken a sharp dip, shedding 12.53% in just 24 hours. With a surge of 110.5% in trading volume accompanying the drop, the recent volatility appears to be more of a reset than a reversal.

Currently trading at $3.07 after peaking above $3.65, a level unseen in years, XRP now sits only 19.87% away from its all-time high of $3.84, last touched over eight years ago, according to CoinMarketCap data.

A Healthy Correction

As XRPunkie, a well-followed analyst on X, pointed out that XRP went from $1.95 to $3.66, up 92% in 30 days, adding that the 16% pullback is actually “a healthy correction.”

The analyst sees this as consolidation before a potential move toward $10–$15 in the coming months.

$XRP went from $1.95 to $3.66, up 92% in 30 days. We just had a 16% pullback. It's a healthy correction. Nothing out of the ordinary in crypto. Sit back, chill and relax. Let it bottom out and we should be on our way to much higher prices real soon. $10-$15 still in play. pic.twitter.com/aUQup1VctA — XRPunkie (@Shawnmark7899) July 23, 2025

XRP Price Analysis: Technical Breakdown

The daily chart supports XRPunkie’s healthy-correction theory. XRP recently tagged the upper Bollinger Band around $3.83 and is now pulling back toward the mid-band near $2.91, an area that could serve as a support zone.

Meanwhile, RSI has cooled to 58.41, retreating from overbought conditions, signaling a needed breather for bulls to recharge.

The MACD still remains in positive territory, with the MACD line slightly above the signal line while the BoP has flipped slightly negative at -0.54, suggesting short-term weakness.

Further, the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) line is flat around 14.46B, indicating no major outflows, making XRP one of the best crypto to buy.

What’s Next for XRP?

Bitpanda’s deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad said that a further move beyond the current ATH is likely for XRP, provided the market conditions remain favorable and capital rotation from Bitcoin continues.

🚨 XRP tanks 10% but ATH comeback is still in play: Bitpanda exec

A crypto executive says it is “difficult to pinpoint” exactly where XRP is going, but reclaiming lev… Source: https://t.co/kYP5I7bY3M#Bitcoin — JBritto⚡ (@jbritto93) July 24, 2025

As Bitcoin’s dominance wanes, capital is rotating into altcoins like XRP. If the cryptocurrency manages to stabilize above the $2.90–$3.00 support band, the short term resistance stands towards $3.6 and $3.84 price levels. A boost above $4 could be possible if the SEC and Ripple lawsuit is resolved.

