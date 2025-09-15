Ripple Donates $25M RLUSD Stablecoin to Support American Veterans, Small Businesses

Key Notes

Ripple commits $25 million in RLUSD stablecoin to support small businesses and veteran career development programs.

XRP technical analysis shows consolidation at $3.00 with neutral RSI and potential upside toward $3.20 resistance level.

Community sentiment improves following Rabby Wallet XRPL integration and consecutive charitable donations this week.

Ripple XRP $2.99 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $178.46 B Vol. 24h: $5.79 B price continues to hold firm above the $3 support level, as jitters around US inflation and the Fed rate decision dampened crypto market sentiment on Monday. Ripple‘s latest community donation on Monday extends positive community reactions after Rabby wallet confirmed XRPL integration over the weekend.

On September 15, Ripple announced a $25 million commitment in RLUSD, its native US dollar-backed stablecoin, to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

When small businesses and veterans thrive, so do communities.

According to the official press release, the funding is targeted at expanding access to capital for small business owners and creating new career pathways for veterans.

“Small businesses and veterans are two of the most powerful engines of American progress, yet both face barriers that limit their full economic impact. Through our $25 million commitment to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, we’re delivering funding, training, and the resources required to help these communities grow, compete, and lead in the next chapter of our digital economy,” said Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple.

According to Ripple, the combined partnerships are estimated to create $1 billion in total economic impact. The collaboration with Hire Heroes USA is expected to generate 14,000 employment opportunities specifically for veterans and military spouses, while also launching a new Fintech Pathways program that could contribute over $900 million in annual economic impact.

“Our partnership with Ripple goes beyond philanthropy—it’s a bold investment in AOF so that we can provide a larger number of small businesses with affordable capital, coaching, and networks to help them improve financial well-being, grow, and succeed,” stated Luz Urrutia, President and CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund.

The donation marks Ripple’s second RLUSD donation in recent days, after DonorsChoose, a nonprofit funding site for US public teachers, also confirmed similar contributions last week.

XRP Price Forecast: Can Ripple’s Golden Cross Hold Above $3 Support?

XRP continues to hold firm above $3 despite weakening crypto market sentiment driven by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision this week. The $25 million RLUSD donation further enhances positive community sentiment triggered by Rabby Wallet’s XRPL EVM integration announcement over the weekend.

From a technical perspective, XRP price consolidates near $3.00 after a retracement from intraday peaks at $3.13. Bollinger Bands show a tightening range, with the middle band at $2.91 acting as immediate support. The Bull Bear Power (BBP) remains positive at 0.05, suggesting buyers still outweigh sellers. Meanwhile, the RSI hovers at 52, keeping momentum in neutral territory but above oversold conditions.

If XRP price sustains above $3.00, a retest of $3.13 resistance is likely, with potential extension toward $3.20. On the downside, a close below $2.91 could expose $2.69 as the next critical support zone.

