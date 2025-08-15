Key Notes

Stellar joins ERC-3643 to boost compliant RWA tokenization.

Pi Network may gain access to regulated cross-chain markets.

Potential tech upgrades could enhance Pi’s long-term value.

The Pi Network PI $0.38 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $3.01 B Vol. 24h: $99.88 M may soon enter the rapidly expanding tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market. This opportunity stems from the Stellar Development Foundation’s (SDF) recent decision to join the ERC-3643 Association.

The move could open regulated, borderless asset markets to networks built on Stellar’s framework.

ERC-3643, created by Tokeny, is designed for “permissioned tokens” with built-in compliance rules. These ensure that only verified participants can hold or trade such assets, aligning with strict global regulations.

SDF’s goal is to accelerate the tokenization of RWAs on Stellar, working alongside asset issuers, institutions, and blockchain developers to integrate compliant digital assets into its ecosystem.

Cross-Chain Potential

A major part of this initiative is enabling cross-chain interoperability between Stellar and Ethereum. This would allow compliant RWAs to move seamlessly between blockchains, significantly expanding their reach.

For Pi Network, such interoperability could allow its users to access new asset classes while adhering to regulatory frameworks.

This development comes just before Stellar’s Protocol 23 release, which could upgrade Pi Network to run decentralized applications from its Pi AI App Studio. This step could boost the ecosystem’s functionality and potentially influence the long-term value of Pi coin.

Pi Token’s Future Price Potential

PI token’s massive unlocks have added heavy selling pressure for the cryptocurrency. However, Crypto commentator Victor Nita believes that monthly unlocks are projected to shrink dramatically by 2028.

The strategy is aimed at increasing scarcity, a factor that could drive prices sharply upward if demand grows. Crypto commentator Victor Nita speculated Pi could reach $100 by 2028 and potentially $1,000 by 2030, assuming strong adoption, corporate partnerships, and real-world utility.

🔰 Pi Unlocks in 2028!

🤝 Pi community, let’s explore an exciting chapter in the future of Pi Network, inspired by the latest monthly unlock data. In 2025, unlocks are massive. For example: 111.33 million π in August and 120.80 million π in September, valued at $42.59 million… pic.twitter.com/i1lt81DgCB — victor nita (@blue_explorer69) August 14, 2025

At the time of writing, PI is trading around $0.38, down by 3.5% in the past day. It is one of the top new crypto projects, launched earlier this year.

However, PI has been facing challenges from token unlock pressure, slow mainnet progress, and community frustration. The cryptocurrency is currently 87% down from its February peak of $2.98.

Despite these setbacks, Pi Network continues to expand. Earlier this month, it announced a $20 million investment in AI-powered humanoid robotics, the adoption of Stellar’s Protocol 23 for greater Web3 interoperability.

The network has also released a new 200% token lock-up incentive to strengthen network integrity. If these initiatives gain momentum, analysts project PI could rise 35–50%, reaching $0.63–$0.74 by the close of Q3 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.