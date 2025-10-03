Samsung Taps Coinbase to Bring Crypto Access to 75M Users

Key Notes

The partnership initially offers US Galaxy users a Coinbase One trial and Samsung Pay crypto purchasing integration.

Media reports suggest deeper integration could enable full crypto trading, staking, and payment capabilities within Samsung Wallet itself.

This move intensifies competition with Apple as major tech companies race to integrate digital assets into mobile ecosystems.

Samsung and Coinbase announced a partnership on Oct. 3, 2025, capturing the attention of the crypto community with its potential to reach over 75 million Samsung Galaxy users in the US. While the official announcement outlines a promotional offer, the community’s focus has shifted to media reports suggesting a much deeper integration is on the way.

According to the official blog post from Coinbase, the partnership focuses on two main components. It provides US-based Galaxy users with a promotional trial for a Coinbase One subscription through the Samsung Wallet app. Additionally, the collaboration includes an integration with Samsung Pay, allowing users to purchase crypto on the Coinbase platform.

Deeper Integration Reports Capture Community Attention

While Coinbase detailed the promotional aspects, the crypto community quickly latched onto reports from major media outlets suggesting a much more comprehensive integration. According to these reports, the partnership could allow users to trade, stake, and make payments with crypto directly inside the Samsung Wallet. The possibility of such a seamless experience is what has captured the community’s interest.

The idea of embedding a full-featured crypto wallet into a mainstream device has been a hot topic of discussion, with many in the community speculating on its potential impact.

JUST IN: SAMSUNG JUST ANNOUNCED THEY WILL INTEGRATE #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO TO 75 MILLION USERS TECH GIANTS EMBRACING BTC. HUGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qrgQg0KfXD — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) October 3, 2025

The prospect of native wallet integration has sparked widespread discussion about mass crypto adoption potential. Making crypto trading and staking accessible within a pre-installed app for tens of millions of users represents a significant shift in mainstream accessibility.

This move places Samsung in direct competition with Apple, which has been quietly advancing its digital asset strategy through key Web3 executive hires. As both tech giants push to integrate crypto into their mobile ecosystems, the community is watching closely to see which will deliver the most comprehensive solution first.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.