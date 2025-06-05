Key Notes

If the SEC fails to act, the Appeal and Cross-Appeal process will continue, requiring Ripple to submit additional briefing.

Legal experts remain divided on the case's outcome, with some speculating a settlement before the appeal progresses, early by June 13.

XRP trades at $2.2, with technical indicators suggesting a potential 19% decline to $1.71 if the $2.13 support level breaks.

The ongoing Ripple lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is approaching a critical deadline on June 16, wherein SEC’s 60-day window will expire to update the US Court of Appeals.

Previously, the deadline was set in April, however, following the joint request from both parties, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to pause the proceedings on the condition that the SEC will file the status report by June 15.

Earlier today, XRP lawyer Bill Morgan reminded of the June 16 deadline coming in 12 days, and could lead to a final conclusion in this case. Failure to act by the deadline would result in the continuation of the Appeal and Cross-Appeal process. If this occurs, Ripple will be required to submit a briefing as part of the ongoing litigation, said Morgan.

The count down to the date the SEC must report to the Appeal Court is now 12 days. Something has to happen by then or the Appeal and Cross-appeal continues and a briefing is due from Ripple. pic.twitter.com/pxImvvJxGG — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) June 4, 2025

Will the ripple lawsuit come to a conclusion?

After several deliberations in the Ripple lawsuit, the legal community remains divided on whether or not the case will reach the finish line. Some analysts suggest the Ripple-SEC case could reach a settlement before the appeal progresses further.

One such commentator, known as “The Real Remi Relief,” asserts that the SEC and Judge Torres have already reached an agreement in the lawsuit. According to this claim, the official announcement is expected on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Update: Still waiting for the 💯 confirmation but all my OGs know the way I roll…My info is your info 💪 The SEC Ripple & Torres have all come to an agreement/conclusion. From what I understand, Ripple ended up getting a better deal. The announcement date will be Friday June… https://t.co/lLFECmzVSh — The Real Remi Relief 🙏✝️💪 (@RemiReliefX) June 3, 2025

Amid these developments, the chances of XRP ETF approval by the end of 2025 hit 98%, as per Polymarket data. This marks a robust 23% gain over the past month, achieved despite repeated delays by the securities regulator.

What happens to xrp price amid lawsuit development?

XRP price XRP $2.20 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $129.13 B Vol. 24h: $1.67 B has underperformed the altcoins market, and hasn’t quite been up to investors’ expectations, currently flirting around $2.2. On the technical chart, the formation of an inverted cup-and-handle pattern suggests that the Ripple cryptocurrency could face a possible 19% decline.

The bearish pattern for XRP suggests a price target equivalent to the depth of the cup as shown in the image below. Should the price fall below the $2.13 support level, Ripple could face a 19% decline, dropping to $1.71. This level represents a critical multi-month support zone that XRP has consistently defended since November 2024.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to decline, forming lower lows and signaling strengthening bearish momentum. With an RSI value of 43, the indicator reflects that market bears are firmly in control.

$best token presale: a defi opportunity to watch

Among the emerging crypto projects making waves is Best Wallet and its native token, $BEST, currently in a highly sought-after presale. Best Wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet that empowers users with full control over their assets. Since the start of the presale, it has raised an impressive $12.9 million, signaling strong investor interest.

Best wallet features and $best tokenomics

Best Wallet boasts advanced security features, multi-functionality, and compatibility with over 60 blockchain networks, including Bitcoin BTC $104 507 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.08 T Vol. 24h: $21.39 B and Ethereum ETH $2 588 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $312.54 B Vol. 24h: $16.80 B . The platform positions itself as a comprehensive solution for crypto asset management.

$BEST token holders enjoy several benefits, including:

Reduced transaction fees: Lower costs for transactions on the platform.

Lower costs for transactions on the platform. Enhanced staking rewards: Higher returns for staking tokens.

Higher returns for staking tokens. Early access to presales: Exclusive opportunities for new crypto investments.

Exclusive opportunities for new crypto investments. Governance rights: A say in the platform’s future developments.

Presale highlights

Current price: $0.025125

$0.025125 Amount raised: $12.9 million

$12.9 million Ticker: $BEST

With its blend of low fees, lucrative staking rewards, and community-driven governance, Best Wallet is gaining traction in the DeFi space. Crypto enthusiasts have a limited window to join the crypto presale before $BEST potentially gains significant momentum.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.