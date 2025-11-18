SEC’s 2026 Priorities Drop Crypto Highlight: What Does It Mean?

Key Notes

The SEC removed its dedicated crypto-assets section from the 2026 exam priorities.

It reflects Washington’s increasingly pro-industry stance.

While crypto isn’t singled out, the SEC cautions that other risk areas may still be reviewed.

The U.S. SEC’s Division of Examinations published its priorities for fiscal 2026 without the dedicated crypto-assets section that appeared in recent years.

It is a notable change as Washington adopts a friendlier stance toward digital assets. The agency instead spotlights fiduciary duty, standards of conduct, custody, privacy, and operational resilience. At the same time, it stresses the list isn’t exhaustive, and other risk areas may still be reviewed.

What’s on SEC’s Radar This Year?

A companion priorities document emphasizes information security and incident response, explicitly flagging ransomware. The SEC calls out controls to manage risks tied to artificial intelligence and polymorphic malware. The paper also includes an “Emerging Financial Technology” section, but does not single out crypto by name.

Reuters noted the absence of a crypto-specific focus compared with prior years and linked the shift to the Trump administration’s more industry-friendly posture. In announcing the 2026 agenda, SEC Chair Paul S. Atkins said exams should not be a “gotcha” exercise and are intended to foster constructive dialogue between examiners and firms.

How the SEC Scrutinized Crypto Before

The 2025 slate explicitly listed crypto assets among priority topics and flagged risks tied to AI/automated tools in advisory and brokerage contexts.

In the meantime, cybersecurity and operational resiliency were also a focus in the paper for the year.

For context, the Division examines investment advisers, funds, broker-dealers, exchanges, clearing agencies, and other registrants for compliance with federal securities laws. The 2026 slate reiterates those traditional scopes while prioritizing new Reg S-P requirements on customer information safeguards.

