Rekt Capital noted TAO’s rebound from a major demand zone and its retest of resistance at $449.36.

A confirmed weekly close above this level could trigger a 50% rally within the broader macro range of $449-$678.

Deutsche Digital Assets, in partnership with Safello, plans to list the Bittensor Staked TAO ETP (ticker: STAO) within weeks, amid rising demand.

Decentralized AI protocol Bittensor TAO $424.4 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $4.07 B Vol. 24h: $457.03 M has been recently in the limelight as native crypto TAO has rallied 4% in the last 24 hours, defying the broader market downtrend.

As a result, Bittensor price has extended its weekly gains to 11.5% with its market cap surging to $4.5 billion.

Crypto market analyst Rekt Capital believes that the TAO price rally can extend to $678 following one imminent breakout ahead.

Bittensor (TAO) Price Rally Can Extend by Another 50%

Following a 41% rally over the past month, Bittensor (TAO) has now grabbed a place among the top 30 digital assets by market cap. At the time of writing, the altcoin is trading at $441, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout post $450.

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital reported that TAO has been trading within a wedging structure.

He added that the altcoin has recently rebounded from a key historical demand zone and is recovering toward the wedge’s upper boundary.

As shown in the chart above, the Bittensor price is once again testing resistance at $449.36, where short-term consolidation could be forming a minor bull flag.

However, Rekt Capital noted that the broader structure remains defined by a macro range between $449.36 and $678.13.

The analyst emphasized that reclaiming $449.36 as support is critical. He further added that a weekly or daily close above this level has historically led to rallies across the wider 50% macro range.

If TAO price confirms a weekly close and a successful post-breakout retest of the range low, it could enable the asset to re-enter the macro range.

Thus, the altcoin will position for a potential upside toward the range high near $678.13.

Staked TAO ETP to Go Live Soon

Amid the strong Bittensor price performance, asset managers are now planning to bring a TAO exchange-traded product to the market.

Deutsche Digital Assets, a German-regulated issuer of exchange-traded products (ETPs), is preparing to launch the Bittensor Staked TAO ETP (ticker: STAO) on the SIX Swiss Exchange within the next few weeks.

The company is collaborating with Safello (SFL), a Nasdaq Nordic-listed broker, to bring the product to market.

According to the announcement, the new Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP will offer investors exposure to TAO in a regulated environment.

