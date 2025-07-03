SEI Explodes: 300% Fee Growth, TVL at All-Time Highs

Key Notes

Sei Network saw a 368% increase in fee generation over the past 30 days, as per Nansen.

Sei has also reached an all-time high total value locked (TVL) of $612.11 million, DefiLlama has confirmed.

An inverse head and shoulders breakout on the weekly chart indicates targets at $0.4895, $0.6720, and $0.8900.

Sei Network is on a tear, with explosive growth across multiple metrics.

According to data from Nansen, Sei posted a staggering +368% growth in transaction fees over the past 30 days, leading all chains by a wide margin.

Sei generates promising numbers

The surge outpaced strong contenders like Unichain (+57%) UNI $7.73 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $4.64 B Vol. 24h: $690.87 M , Avalanche (+44%) AVAX $18.78 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $7.92 B Vol. 24h: $465.69 M , Aptos (+27%) APT $4.80 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $3.09 B Vol. 24h: $205.70 M , and Gravity Chain (+24%), cementing Sei’s position as the fastest-growing L1 in terms of economic activity.

On the other hand, Sei’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has hit an all-time high of $612.11 million, boosted by a nearly 2% gain in the past 24 hours, according to DefiLlama.

The rising TVL reflects a broader institutional interest in high-performance infrastructure chains, especially as the Real World Asset (RWA) narrative gains steam.

Sei Network noted in a post on X that the RWA sector has surged by approximately 260% in the first half of 2025, ballooning from $8.6 billion to over $23 billion in value.

According to @redstone_defi, the RWA market has surged ~260% in the first half of 2025, growing from $8.6 billion to over $23 billion in value. With high-performance rails designed for institutional adoption, Sei is positioned to become key infrastructure for RWA markets.… pic.twitter.com/drelcwQsFR — Sei (@SeiNetwork) July 2, 2025

With infrastructure tailored for high-performance and institutional-grade deployment, “Sei is positioned to become key infrastructure for RWA markets.”

Weekly chart: analyst spots ih&s breakout

Market analyst Alex Clay shared a bullish outlook on SEI’s weekly chart. He identified a clean breakout from an inverse Head and Shoulders (iH&S) pattern, a classic bottoming structure often signaling trend reversal.

#SEI $SEI Awesome structure on Weekly Timeframe:fire: Breakout of iH&S formation and now breaking through the Key Zone (orange) + SuperGuppy resistance confluence:eyes: Looking for a rally in mid-term:chart_with_upwards_trend: :dart:1 Target: 0.4895$

:dart:2 Target: 0.6720$

:dart:3 Target: 0.8900$ pic.twitter.com/lm8RjNucGN — Alex Clay (@cryptclay) July 2, 2025

SEI is now punching through a major resistance zone highlighted in orange, which also overlaps with the SuperGuppy resistance, adding further weight to the bullish momentum.

The breakout has flipped a crucial confluence zone into support. As long as the price holds above this level, the path appears open for a sustained rally.

Clay mapped out three medium-term price targets at $0.4895, $0.6720, and $0.8900, each corresponding to historical resistance and Fibonacci extensions.

Daily chart analysis: indicators support the bullish case

On the daily timeframe, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering at 62.67, suggesting strong upward momentum while still leaving room before entering overbought territory.

Also, the MACD line is above the signal line, and the histogram shows a growing spread in the positive zone.

Fibonacci retracement levels drawn from the recent local high and low show SEI consolidating just below the 0.236 level at $0.2925, while maintaining strength above the 0.382 and 0.5 retracement zones around $0.2665 and $0.2455.

This confirms the move as a healthy pullback and sets the stage for a retest of $0.3345, followed by continuation toward higher targets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.