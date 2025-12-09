Shiba Inu Whale Activity Spikes as 1 Trillion Tokens Move to Exchanges, What Happens to SHIB Price?

Key Notes

Shiba Inu whales conducted 406 large transactions over $100,000, the highest since June 2025.

SHIB’s total exchange supply has now reached 136.95 trillion.

SHIB price is at a major support level, with analysts expecting 500% upside in the next six months.

The world’s second-largest memecoin, Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000009 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $5.02 B Vol. 24h: $112.87 M , has witnessed a sharp surge in whale activity. On-chain data shows that over 1 trillion SHIB tokens moved to the exchanges in the last 24 hours. Thus, investors are now gearing up for a sharp volatility in SHIB price ahead.

Shiba Inu Whale Activity Triggers Volatility Concerns

On Dec. 8, blockchain analytics platform Santiment reported a major uptick in Shiba Inu whale activity. The platform reported that SHIB has seen the highest whale transfers in six months, since June 6.

On-chain data shows that a total of 406 whale transactions for SHIB, exceeding $100K in value, happened yesterday. Furthermore, this surge in whale transactions happened along with massive SHIB deposits on exchanges.

According to Santiment, SHIB’s exchange reserves surged by 1.06 trillion tokens on Dec. 8. Thus, the total net supply of SHIB at exchanges currently stands at 136.95 trillion tokens.

The above chart shows a strong correlation between the rise in exchange balances and the spike in whale transactions. This demonstrates that large players are positioning themselves for big trades ahead.

The SHIB whale activity has surged over the past week following the Layer-2 Shibarium exploit. It turns out that today’s 1 trillion SHIB dump on the exchange was followed by heavy outflows last week.

According to Arkham data, more than 169 billion SHIB tokens moved out of crypto exchange Coinbase last week. Another data shows that over 4.13 trillion Shiba Inu tokens were recently transferred out of Coinbase to two newly created wallets. One wallet received 2.966 trillion SHIB, while the other received 1.173 trillion SHIB, with both transactions coming from the same exchange.

What Happens to SHIB Price Next?

Despite this massive Shiba Inu token movement to exchanges, SHIB price is up 1.82% today. The coin is trading at $0.000008583. Also, this comes with a 13% uptick in daily trading volumes at $114 million. The recent surge in SHIB burn rate could serve as an additional catalyst.

Popular analyst Crypto Patel noted that the SHIB price has once again moved to a major support zone between $0.0000080 and $0.0000060. The analyst added that the last time Shiba Inu was trading at this support, it bounced back between 500-1200%. He suggested the possibility of a similar pump once again in the next 6 months.

$SHIB ALERT: Back at mega support $0.0000080–$0.0000060! Every touch here = MASSIVE pumps: +1200%, +145%, +575%.

If $0.0000060 holds → next 6 months = +500–1000%? DYOR. NFA.@Shibtoken #SHIB pic.twitter.com/R46Ia465yQ — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) December 7, 2025

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Meme Coin Raises Over $4.2 Million

Dog-themed meme coin, Maxi Doge (MAXI), has crossed over $4.2 million in ongoing presale. With built-in community features, the project has gained attention among the degen trading culture.

Maxi Doge brings together the meme coin appeal along with other utility features like staking and trader rewards. This makes it one of the best crypto presales currently in the market.

The presale designates 40% of the total token supply for public sale and includes a hard cap of $15.76 million. Once this cap is met, the presale will close, and the token will move to listing on decentralized exchanges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.