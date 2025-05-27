Smart Trader Flips James Wynn’s $622M Bitcoin Long, Nets $5.6M

Key Notes

Wynn’s $622.6 million Bitcoin long faces liquidation just 1.5% below current prices.

Smart wallet 0x2258 flipped Wynn’s trades and earned $5.6 million in three days.

Long-term holders remain bullish, pushing realized cap above $28B—highest since April.

James Wynn continues to build his aggressive long position in Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B , despite mounting liquidation risk. The high-profile crypto trader now holds 5,676 BTC, worth around $622.6 million, with his position standing at a liquidation price of $108,010.

Trader @JamesWynnReal continues to add to his $BTC long, now holding 5,676 $BTC($622.6M) with a liquidation price of $108,010. A drop of just 1.53% will trigger liquidation. Will we see another crash targeting James Wynn?https://t.co/FX6sISVWOh pic.twitter.com/Vmd4Tsys4R — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 27, 2025



Given Bitcoin’s current trading level at around $109,751, a 1.5% dip could wipe out Wynn’s current position.

Earlier today, as BTC briefly dipped below $108,000, Wynn closed parts of his Bitcoin and PEPE PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M longs. He accepted a $4.4 million loss to reduce the immediate risk of liquidation.

Brutal whale hunt. As $BTC dropped below $108,000, top trader James closed part of his $BTC and $PEPE longs, taking a $4.4M loss to reduce his liquidation risk. Current position: 5,782 $BTC($626M)

Liquidation price: $107,387.82

Unrealized PnL: -$10.5Mhttps://t.co/gN30cAiH2V pic.twitter.com/iebhSzTuhr — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 27, 2025

Trader Mirrors Wynn in Reverse

Interestingly, Wynn’s trading decisions have become useful for another smart player: wallet address 0x2258. According to on-chain data shared by LookonChain, 0x2258 has pocketed $5.6 million in profits over the last three days simply by reversing Wynn’s positions.

What a smart trader! When @JamesWynnReal goes long, he goes short.

When James Wynn goes short, he goes long.

And in just 3 days, he’s made $5.6M! How did he do it?👇 On May 24, trader 0x2258 started shorting $BTC and $ETH, when James Wynn was long $BTC. On May 25, when… pic.twitter.com/dj8GourfWW — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 27, 2025



This counter-trading tactic has caught the attention of the community. For instance, when Wynn went long on May 24, 0x2258 shorted BTC and ETH ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B .

On May 25, when Wynn closed his long positions, 0x2258 exited his shorts for a $1.36 million gain. That same day, Wynn switched to shorting BTC, prompting 0x2258 to go long.

On May 26, Wynn reversed again, going long, so 0x2258 went short once more, now sitting on an unrealized $1.7 million profit.

Long-Term Holders Continue Accumulation

While short-term traders engage in high-stakes moves, long-term holders (LTHs) appear unfazed. CryptoQuant analyst Amr Taha noted that long-term holders have increased their accumulation during this volatile stretch.

Notably, the LTH realized capitalization has climbed above $28 billion, the highest level since April.

“This strategic accumulation during moments of market stress reflects the deep conviction of LTHs. Rather than being shaken out by short-term volatility, they see these liquidation-driven dips as prime opportunities to strengthen their positions,” Taha explained.

Meanwhile, analyst Ibrahim Cosar pointed to a double bottom formation, a classic bullish reversal signal. He believes that if the $109,400 holds as support, levels above $112,000 are well within reach.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.