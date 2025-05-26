Key Notes

PEPE’s price rose 4% with trading volume hitting $1.59 billion.

Crypto trader James Wynn reopened a 10x leveraged long after profiting $26M on a past PEPE trade.

Wynn’s current PEPE position is already $200K in profit.

Meme coin PEPE PEPE $0.000009 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $591.98 M is currently trading at around $0.00001428 after rising by around 4.3% in the last 24 hours. The token has also recorded a major surge in trading activity, with daily volume spiking nearly 50% to $1.59 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The renewed bullish momentum aligns with a high-profile move by crypto trader James Wynn, who has reopened a leveraged long position on PEPE using 10x leverage. Wynn previously netted over $26 million from a similar trade on HyperLiquid.

James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) has once again opened a $PEPE long position with 10x leverage. Previously, James made over $26M on a $PEPE long on #HyperLiquid.https://t.co/oeikLXLFpD pic.twitter.com/I6CpSHLj41 — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) May 26, 2025

His latest position reflects growing confidence in the meme coin’s short-term trajectory. Wynn stated on X that his position is already at a $200,000 profit. He added that he is fighting the urge to go full degen and open a billion-dollar long.

Ok so left a milly in my perps account. Put it all on $pepe 10x leverage. Up $200k in just a few hours. But man, the itch to open up a billion dollar long and go full degen gambler is calling hahaha… I will not do it. Gotta get back to my people in the trenches. It’s where I… pic.twitter.com/hg35LxiAZT — James Wynn 🐳 (@JamesWynnReal) May 26, 2025

PEPE had been consolidating below the $0.000010 level since mid-February. However, earlier this month, its price saw a 45% spike, breaking out of the selling pressure. In the last 30 days, the token has surged nearly 50%, adding over $2 billion to its market capitalization.

PEPE Price Outlook

On the 4-hour PEPE price chart, the RSI is sitting near 65, suggesting that the meme coin still has room for further upside. However, traders should watch for major resistance around $0.00001520.

Bollinger Bands are widening, indicating a potential breakout continuation. The price is currently testing the upper band, which often leads to a short-term pullback or a breakout if volume confirms.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows a bullish crossover, with the MACD line now trending above the signal line. This supports the momentum toward further upside. However, a bearish divergence in the short term could result in a pullback.

Interestingly, PEPE appears to be forming a classic ascending triangle pattern on the 15-minute chart, with flat resistance near $0.00001435. If PEPE breaks above this resistance with volume, the price could rally toward$0.00001500.

$PEPE Looking Bullish As More Buys Come In 🐸📈 2025 Is Shaping Up To Be A Huge Year For #PEPE 🔥🎆 Latest #PEPE News And Price Action 👇 pic.twitter.com/kE46M0j8dk — Crypto Zeus ⚡ (@CryptoZeusYT) May 26, 2025

Popular crypto trader Crypto Zeus suggested a bullish trajectory for PEPE, predicting new higher price zones for the cryptocurrency in the near future.

🐸 Mind of Pepe (MIND) Presale Sparks Interest

While PEPE continues its upward trend, Mind of Pepe (MIND), another frog-themed project in its early stages, is rapidly gaining traction in the presale market.

Mind of Pepe offers a practical use case within the meme coin space. Unlike typical meme coins, this project is a self-evolving AI Agent designed to give holders exclusive access to reliable market insights and analysis.

MIND Token and Presale Details

The project’s foundation is its native ERC-20 cryptocurrency, MIND, which is currently available at a discounted price on presale. MIND token holders unlock access to the project’s dashboard, providing real-time insights and interactive engagement with the AI agent.

Token holders will also get early access to AI-driven token launches and, eventually, be able to participate in governance to influence the project’s future.

MIND staking is already live for long-term investors, currently offering an impressive 256% APY. With $10.4 million already raised, the community has locked up billions of MIND tokens.

Presale Details

Token price: $0.0037515

$0.0037515 Funds raised: $10.4 million

$10.4 million Payment methods: ETH, USDT

ETH, USDT Ticker: MIND

MIND Built on: Ethereum

Ethereum Community and staking rewards: 15% of the total token supply is set aside for community initiatives and crypto presale staking rewards.

The current presale phase will complete in five days, after which the team plans to increase the token price. Given the growing demand for AI agents in the crypto industry, Mind of Pepe presents a good opportunity for early investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.