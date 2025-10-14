Figure Deploys SEC-Registered YLDS Token on Sui Blockchain for Yield Access

Key Notes

Figure Certificate Company announced on Oct. 14 it is deploying its SEC-registered security token YLDS on the Sui SUI $2.81 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $10.18 B Vol. 24h: $2.39 B blockchain. The token provides regulated yield and direct USD on- and off-ramps without traditional crypto exchanges.

YLDS yields SOFR minus 35 basis points and is backed by short-term treasury securities, according to the Sui Foundation.

Figure Certificate Company is registered with the SEC as a face-amount certificate company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This distinguishes YLDS from unregulated stablecoins.

Understanding SOFR and Token Yields

The Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, is the benchmark interest rate for dollar-denominated loans and derivatives. It replaced LIBOR in 2023 as the primary reference rate for US financial markets and reflects the cost of borrowing cash overnight using Treasury securities as collateral.

YLDS holders receive SOFR minus 35 basis points with daily accrual, according to Figure’s marketing materials. This provides exposure to risk-free rates, as the yield tracks short-term treasury performance.

Most stablecoins maintain a fixed one-dollar peg without yielding returns. YLDS accrues interest daily while remaining redeemable for dollars. The SEC registration adds regulatory oversight absent in typical stablecoin structures.

YLDS gives Sui users direct USD access without routing through centralized exchanges. Native deployment on Sui enables instant peer-to-peer transfers with the regulatory framework of traditional securities.

Figure and Sui are exploring integrating the SUI token as collateral in Figure’s lending platform. No timeline has been announced.

Integration with DeepBook Liquidity Layer

YLDS will be the yield layer for DeepBook, Sui’s native central limit order book and liquidity platform. It will support DeepBook’s upcoming margin trading system, though no launch date was announced.

The collaboration between Figure and Mysten Labs connects regulated financial products with Sui’s blockchain protocol. Similar SEC-approved products have entered the market, including Hashdex’s crypto index ETF covering Bitcoin BTC $112 420 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $85.21 B , Ethereum ETH $4 110 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $493.10 B Vol. 24h: $61.02 B , XRP XRP $2.50 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $150.17 B Vol. 24h: $8.11 B , and Solana SOL $202.7 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $110.69 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B .

As stablecoin activity grows, YLDS offers a yield-bearing alternative.

Figure’s counsel submitted letters to the SEC in April and May 2025 regarding YLDS trading pairs as a settlement mechanism for non-security crypto assets, according to SEC filings. The company filed Amendment 6 to its Form S-1 Registration Statement in Feb. 2025.

Community response has been positive.

SUI/USDT Technical Outlook

From a technical standpoint, the SUI token is currently showing bearish signals across short-term timeframes. Analysis of the SUI/USDT pair indicates a downward trend on the 1-minute, 15-minute, and 1-hour charts, with key indicators like the SuperTrend signaling a short position.

Traders are closely watching key price levels. The immediate resistance zone is identified between $2.7875 and $2.7902, where selling pressure may increase. On the downside, initial support is found in the range of $2.6781 to $2.6755. A break below this level could signal further bearish momentum for the token in the near term.

