Solana Price in Spotlight as Bit Mining Floats DOLAI Stablecoin

Solana has been in the spotlight after technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company BIT Mining announced the launch of DOLAI. The firm chose the Solana blockchain because of its top features, like high speed and low cost. Market observers are expecting that the news will trigger some price gain for SOL.

Introducing DOLAI Stablecoin on Solana

DOLAI is a USD-pegged stablecoin designed to serve as a bridge, connecting Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, merchants, consumers, and institutional finance on Solana’s high-speed blockchain ecosystem. In the long run, there is planned expansion into broader multi-chain interoperability.

According to a press release, BIT Mining is rolling out the stablecoin in collaboration with Brale Inc. This will help to ensure that the digital asset remains under robust compliance standards.

Commenting on the token, the mining company said:

“DOLAI represents our vision for a compliant, AI-integrated USD-backed stablecoin that drives innovation, ecosystem growth, and adoption across multiple blockchains.”

The stablecoin is collateralized with reserves held in both cash and short-term US Treasuries. This way, it is compliant with the US regulatory requirements for such products. In addition to ensuring regional compliance, the company incorporates robust anti-money laundering (AML) and Know-your-customer (KYC) procedures, as well as OFAC screening.

By launching on the Solana blockchain, it puts the ecosystem in a good light. However, the performance of SOL does not align with the positive sentiments around the ecosystem. At press time, SOL price traded at $189.18, after losing 2.89% in the last 24 hours. In light of this, analysts are already conceiving a Cardano over SOL takeover.

There is still enough time for SOL to make a major comeback. Currently, Pantera Capital is seeking to raise $1.25 billion to build a Solana-focused treasury vehicle. It plans to start with a $500 million raise, after which $750 million through warrants will follow. This underscores the institutional momentum building around the Solana ecosystem.

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto recently hinted at plans to come up with $1 billion for a Solana treasury. The three companies also chose Cantor Fitzgerald to serve as lead banker for the deal. These positive sentiments around SOL could result in a price rally soon.

WEPE Crypto Debuts on Solana Blockchain

