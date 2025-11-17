Solana Price Prediction: Investors Are Ditching XRP for SOL – Are Institutions Quietly Choosing Sides?

Speaking at The Bridge conference in New York City, Bassili noted that while Solana is not yet universally accepted as the definitive “third asset”, it is clearly the one most institutions are evaluating.

Despite posting impressive gains this year, XRP still lags behind in key metrics that matter most to institutions, particularly network velocity and active liquidity participation.

According to Bassili, without strong signals of real-world usage, major investors are unlikely to elevate XRP into the top 3.

SOL Price Analysis: $300 Target Next?

As per the chart below, Solana is cooling down after a brief corrective phase, with current price action focused around the $142–$145 range.

SOL recently broke through a short-term descending trendline as well while buyers defended the lower support band shown in green.

If SOL breaks above $150, the next level to keep an eye on is the broader resistance cluster between $185 and $200.

Should bulls clear this red zone decisively, the next target is the $300 region, a potential 110% surge from current levels.

Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is recovering from oversold levels and the MACD is giving early signs of trend reversal.

Investors can expect SOL to turn volatile in the short term.

Preference for SOL

Bassili said that institutions are not merely following narratives but they are following data.

Solana’s expanding ecosystem activity, liquidity depth, and improving market structure make it lucrative while XRPL has yet to show similar strength.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.