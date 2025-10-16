Solana Staking Protocol, Jito (JTO) Gets $50M Investment from $46B AUM Andreessen Horowitz

Key Notes

The private token deal includes long-term lockup terms with potential discount incentives for extended alignment.

Solana's staking ecosystem generates approximately $5 billion annually in rewards despite recent $1.4 billion withdrawals.

A16Z's investment follows similar major token purchases in LayerZero and EigenLayer over the past year.

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) acquired $50 million worth of JTO, the native token of Solana staking protocol Jito, marking a significant institutional investment in one of Solana’s leading liquid staking platforms.

According to a Fortune report, the transaction marks the largest single commitment by an investor in Jito’s history.

Brian Smith, executive director at the Jito Foundation, confirmed that the private deal is structured for long-term cooperation between both firms, hinting at discount incentives.

“If you’re accepting long-term alignment where you can’t sell for a while, then there’s traditionally some modest discount associated with that,” said Brian Smith, executive director at the Jito Foundation.

The purchase represents a private token acquisition rather than an equity stake, a structure increasingly common among institutional investors seeking liquid exposure to blockchain protocols.

Over the past year, A16Z has executed several large token-based deals, including $55 million in LayerZero and $70 million in EigenLayer.

Solana Staking Rewards Hit $5B Annually as Institutions Accumulate

According to StakingRewards data, Solana’s staking ecosystem generates roughly $5 billion in annual rewards, making it one of the most lucrative proof-of-stake networks globally. A16Z’s $50 million allocation places it on a growing list of corporate entities such as Forward Industries and DeFi Corporation, both of which hold and stake substantial SOL reserves in their treasuries.

However, recent on-chain metrics indicate that Solana aggregate staking flows remain negative since the record-breaking market crash last week. As seen below, Total SOL stake has declined from 418.6 million on October 11 to 411.5 million SOL at press time, a withdrawal of 7.1 million SOL worth over $1.4 billion.

Increased circulating supply from the recent $1.4 billion staking withdrawals adds to bearish pressure pinning Solana price below $200 this week.

However, fresh corporate inflows from A16z reinforces long-term confidence in Solana’s tokenomics among institutional firms, anticipating an imminent recovery from the ongoing market consolidation phase.

