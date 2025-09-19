Key Notes

Solana price breakout past $250 could activate the bulls for a mega rally ahead.

Whale wallet HsYrgw recently added 11,233 SOL after last week’s $16M withdrawal, signaling renewed accumulation.

Solana corporate treasuries have climbed above $4.3B, with Forward Industries, Pantera Capital, and other firms expanding holdings.

Following a 34% gain over the past month, the Solana [NC] price is approaching a breakout above the $250 level.

Analysts suggest that surpassing this resistance could trigger strong bullish activity, potentially driving SOL to another 100% gain toward $500. Whale activity and growing corporate treasuries may support this upward move.

Solana Price Prepares for 100% Upside Ahead

On a multi-year timeframe, the Solana price chart is forming a cup-and-handle pattern with the $250 level acting as strong resistance for SOL.

Crypto market analyst “Crypto Elias” stated that a breakout past this level could trigger a rally to $500.

Solana forming a massive Cup & Handle! 🚀 A breakout here could send $SOL to $500 Send it higher! pic.twitter.com/cCIQ8iPm36 — Crypto Elias (@ItsCryptoElias) September 19, 2025

Another crypto analyst, CryptoPatel, has released a comprehensive technical analysis of Solana, showing a significant breakout from a multi-year descending channel pattern.

The analyst projects a SOL price target of $1,000, representing a potential gain of over 300% from current levels. As per the analyst’s projection, the exponential upside could happen within the next year, during an expected 2026 bull run.

Can $SOL hit $1000 in this bull run? 🚀 My 1st target is $500, but why stop there? Let’s aim for $1000@solana pic.twitter.com/pgFGksQFFi — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) September 18, 2025

Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence reported that whale wallet HsYrgw has resumed accumulation, purchasing 11,233 SOL worth approximately $2.75 million.

Just a week earlier, the same wallet withdrew 101,974 SOL, valued at around $16 million, from an exchange.

After a week, whale HsYrgw is back and bought another 11,233 $SOL($2.75M). This whale withdrew 101,974 $SOL($16M) from the exchange a week ago.https://t.co/9maqdfustP pic.twitter.com/UWYUCKx8hX — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 19, 2025

Solana Corporate Treasury Hits $4 Billion

New data from the Strategic Solana Reserve tracker shows that Solana treasuries have surged to more than $4.3 billion, with companies collectively holding around 17 million SOL, which is around 3% of the total supply.

Forward Industries emerged as the largest participant, controlling over 6.8 million SOL worth about $1.61 billion.

Other firms, including Sharps Technology, DeFi Dev Corp., and Solmate, also disclosed significant holdings exceeding $300 million each. Earlier this week, Pantera Capital also disclosed holdings of $1.1 billion of SOL.

Forward Industries further announced the launch of a $4 billion financing program for its treasury, allowing the company to issue and sell shares to fund working capital, acquire income-generating assets, and expand its SOL position.

Meanwhile, Classover Holdings, ranked ninth, revealed a $550 million purchase plan after securing a deal with Solana Growth Ventures LLC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.