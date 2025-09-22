South Korea’s First SOL Treasury: Solana Blastoff Incoming?

Key Notes

DeFi Development Corp., a Nasdaq-listed company, and Solana-based SOL $223.6 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $121.47 B Vol. 24h: $9.77 B liquid staking platform Fragmetric Labs announced plans to establish South Korea’s first corporate Solana treasury.

The two firms will jointly acquire a publicly listed Korean company to launch the initiative, marking an important expansion of Solana’s presence in one of the world’s most active crypto markets.

We're extremely excited to announce that Fragmetric Labs and DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV) will launch the first Solana Digital Asset Treasury in Korea through the acquisition of a Korean publicly-listed company. pic.twitter.com/rzGbVvmEXT — Fragmetric (@fragmetric) September 22, 2025

A Major Reveal After Subtle Hints

Fragmetric’s co-founder had hinted at a major reveal last week and the actual unveiling took place at the Solana Oriental event during Korea Blockchain Week.

For DFDV, the move is part of its Treasury Accelerator program, which aims to fund the growth of digital asset treasuries worldwide and increase Solana per-share growth.

As part of this initiative, the firm recently invested $22.88 million in cannabis company Flora Growth, which is rebranding to ZeroStack to accumulate Solana.

DFDV currently holds more than 2 million SOL worth nearly $500 million. On September 19, the company added over 62,000 SOL to its holdings, indicating that SOL could very well be the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Market Reaction: SOL Crashes

Solana’s price dropped over seven percent to $220, despite the positive news, with intraday moves between $218 and $240. Trading volumes surged more than 150% as traders increased short positions.

At the same time, Fragmetric’s governance token FRAG saw a 6% boost, trading around $0.043 in highly volatile conditions.

SOL Price Analysis: A Pivotal Zone

The weekly chart shows Solana brushing against the $220 to $260 resistance zone, a level that acted as a major barrier during the 2021 bull run.

This area coincides with a rising long-term trendline, forming a classic rising triangle pattern that often precedes bullish continuation.

Momentum indicators support the upside case, with the RSI trending higher at just above 60 and MACD crossing into bullish territory. Capital inflows, measured by Chaikin Money Flow, also remain positive.

If Solana can break and close above $260 on the weekly timeframe, the stage could be set for a broader rally toward $300 and $380, with a possible retest of all-time highs near $500.

Beyond technicals, analysts such as Kaleo argue that Solana’s expanding treasury base, now surpassing $4.3 billion, could fuel a parabolic move to $1,000 in the coming cycle.

$SOL / #Solana Slowly but surely this is playing out to the T. $1,000+ SOL isn't a meme. https://t.co/5zXdRKlS54 pic.twitter.com/1zdL7DZHHQ — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) September 17, 2025

