Key Notes

Shares of STRF, STRK, and STRD preferred stock were sold to generate $43.4 million in net proceeds for the buy.

Strategy paid an average of $111,117 per Bitcoin during the October 20-26, 2025 acquisition period.

The firm's aggregate purchase price across all holdings stands at $47.44 billion with a $74,032 average cost.

Strategy Inc. acquired 390 Bitcoin BTC $115 356 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $64.60 B for approximately $43.4 million between October 20 and October 26, 2025. MicroStrategy Chairman Michael Saylor announced the purchase on October 27, stating the company achieved a BTC yield of 26.0% year-to-date.

The transaction was funded entirely by net proceeds from at-the-market sales of preferred stock, according to the company’s Form 8-K filing with the SEC.

Strategy sold 175,634 STRF shares, 191,404 STRK shares, and 87,462 STRD shares during the period. The company paid an average price of $111,117 per Bitcoin for the 390 BTC batch.

Strategy has acquired 390 BTC for ~$43.4 million at ~$111,053 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 10/26/2025, we hodl 640,808 $BTC acquired for ~$47.44 billion at ~$74,032 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/1d4Pmv8ub2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 27, 2025

Updated Treasury Position

As of October 26, 2025, Strategy holds 640,808 BTC acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $47.44 billion.

The company’s average cost basis across all holdings stands at $74,032 per Bitcoin. The filing listed W. Ming Shao, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, as the signatory.

Strategy launched its preferred stock instruments following Strategy’s Q3 2025 Bitcoin gains of $3.9 billion in unrealized appreciation.

The STRC, STRD, STRF, and STRK series were created to generate capital for Bitcoin purchases. All four instruments began trading on Robinhood on October 3, 2025.

The October 20-26 purchase follows a pattern of regular acquisitions. Strategy added 220 BTC during the week of October 6-12 while buying during market chaos that saw $19.35 billion in crypto liquidations.

The company made its previous acquisition of 196 BTC in late September at an average price of $113,048 per coin.

Strategy maintains its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin through ongoing capital raises and systematic purchases. The company’s treasury strategy has drawn both institutional support and criticism, including Peter Schiff’s liquidity concerns about the scale of holdings.

Strategy continues to use multiple stock instruments to fund acquisitions across varying market conditions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.