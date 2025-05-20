Key Notes

Singapore-based DigiAsia Corp has announced plans to raise a massive $100 million to fund its Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B buying and eventually build its BTC Treasury. The announcement was enough to push the company’s stock price up by 90%, ending Monday’s trading session on Nasdaq at $0.36.

Additionally, DigiAsia’s board has approved a plan to allocate up to 50% of future net profits for Bitcoin acquisitions and is “actively exploring” a capital raise of up to $100 million, according to a press release. Moreover, the firm intends to implement yield-generating strategies for its Bitcoin holdings, including institutional lending and staking via regulated partners. Speaking on the development, Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia, said:

“We believe Bitcoin represents a compelling long-term investment and a foundational layer for modern treasury diversification. This move positions DigiAsia at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption and reflects our broader commitment to fintech and blockchain innovation.”

Bitcoin Buying Spree by Corporates Continues

Over the past month, more and more publicly listed companies have started adopting Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin playbook and making BTC part of their treasury. On May 19, Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) purchased another 7,390 BTC for an investment value of $764.9 million.

Strategy now holds a total of 576,230 BTC, which it acquired for $40.18 billion. With fees and expenses, each BTC was acquired for $69,726. Following this announcement, MSTR stock gained 3.14% on Monday, closing at $413, while extending its year-to-date gains to 37%.

Similarly, on May 19, Metaplanet added over 1,000 more Bitcoins to its kitty, taking its total BTC holdings to 7,800 BTC in less than a year’s time. The Metaplanet stock has continued its rally on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a stellar 121% return just over the past month.

Metaplanet has significantly accelerated its Bitcoin acquisitions in 2025, acquiring 2,800 BTC in May alone, exceeding El Salvador’s total Bitcoin holdings. This includes a record-breaking single purchase on May 12, when the company bought 1,241 BTC for $129 million. Additionally, the Japanese firm reported an impressive BTC yield of 95.6% in Q1 and 47.8% thus far in Q2.

