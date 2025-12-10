Strive Unveils $500M Stock Sale to Fund Bitcoin Buys

Key Notes

Strive has launched a $500 million “at-the-market” preferred stock offering.

The program is explicitly designed to fund the purchase of Bitcoin for its corporate treasury.

The new preferred stock will trade under the ticker symbol SATA.

Following the playbook pioneered by Strategy, investment firm Strive Inc. has initiated a $500 million stock offering to fund further Bitcoin BTC $91 871 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $1.83 T Vol. 24h: $51.78 B acquisitions for its corporate treasury.

The Vivek Ramaswamy-backed company announced the “at-the-market” sale of its new Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, which will trade under the ticker symbol SATA.

The offering will be conducted through major brokers, including Cantor Fitzgerald and Barclays, allowing Strive to sell shares gradually at prevailing market prices. This at-the-market (ATM) structure provides flexibility compared to a traditional lump-sum issuance, letting the company raise capital in line with market conditions.

The move signals a deepening of Strive’s commitment to a Bitcoin-centric strategy. The firm already holds 7,525 BTC, making it the 14th-largest public corporate holder of the asset.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, with the acquisition of Bitcoin being a primary objective.

Additional uses include funding income-generating assets, business acquisitions, and supporting working capital, making the ATM offering a versatile capital-raising tool

Strive announces $500,000,000 SATA At-The-Market (ATM) program. The program builds on the success of the upsized SATA IPO offering and will provide the company with additional capital for general corporate purposes, including acquiring more Bitcoin. As of 11/7/25, we HODL… — Strive (@strive) December 9, 2025

The Institutional Take

Strive’s capital raise is more than just another corporate treasury play. It represents the industrialization of the Strategy model.

By issuing preferred stock specifically for Bitcoin acquisition, Strive is creating a direct, regulated channel for equity investors to gain exposure to a leveraged Bitcoin strategy.

The SATA shares carry a 12% annual dividend, offering a potential income stream to investors while supporting the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

This is not a spot ETF. It is a bet on a company’s ability to outperform Bitcoin itself by actively managing its balance sheet and operations.

Strive’s approach also includes advocating for crypto-focused firms on major indices, like MSCI, signaling an effort to shape how institutional investors engage with digital asset treasuries.

Expect other public companies to watch this offering closely as a blueprint for using equity markets, not just debt, to accumulate Bitcoin and expand corporate treasuries in the crypto space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.