H100 appointed Brian Brookshire to lead its Bitcoin strategy and investor communications.

The firm’s BTC holdings surged from 6.2 to 763.2 BTC since June 1, 2025.

Inclusion in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index set for August 26 to expand investor reach.

H100 Group AB, Sweden’s first publicly listed Bitcoin BTC $118 558 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.36 T Vol. 24h: $49.26 B treasury company, has appointed Brian Brookshire as its new Head of Bitcoin Strategy. It is a massive milestone for the firm as it plans to cement itself as a leader in corporate BTC accumulation.

Brookshire is widely recognized in the Bitcoin treasury sector, having been an active investor since shortly after Strategy’s first purchases in 2020.

H100 Group AB ($H100, $GS9) appoints @btc_overflow as Head of Bitcoin Strategy 🤝🟠 Brian is a recognized specialist in Bitcoin treasury companies, with extensive experience as a long-time Bitcoin investor and active participation in the sector since shortly after… pic.twitter.com/RdO7jcgH7w — H100 (@H100Group) August 12, 2025

Who Is Brookshire?

His career includes advising Fortune 500 companies on digital strategies for credit and loan products, and he brings with him deep expertise in corporate Bitcoin strategies.

At H100, he will work closely with CEO Sander Andersen and COO Johannes Wiik to accelerate Bitcoin accumulation, refine strategy, and strengthen communication with investors.

Long-Term Value for Shareholders

Andersen said that Brian’s “expertise, strategic vision,” and authenticity as a Bitcoiner are exactly what H100 needs as the firm is entering a new phase of expansion.

The chief executive also noted that Brookshire’s network in the Bitcoin treasury space will help deliver “long-term value” to shareholders. On the other hand, the new Head of Bitcoin Strategy described the opportunity as a “pivotal moment” for both his career and the company.

“The Company’s commitment to building a world-class Bitcoin treasury is clear, and I look forward to contributing to its mission and future success,” Brookshire said.

Rapid Growth in Bitcoin Holdings

The appointment comes during a period of aggressive Bitcoin accumulation for H100. On August 6, the company disclosed the purchase of 60.6 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,114,588 per coin, increasing its total holdings to 763.2 BTC.

H100 Group ($H100, $GS9) becomes the largest publicly listed Bitcoin treasury company in the Nordic region🇸🇪🚀 We have purchased an additional 60.6 BTC at an average price of SEK 1,114,588 per BTC. Total BTC holdings: 763.2 BTC As of 1 June 2025, the Company held 6.2 BTC. In… pic.twitter.com/C7fO8Q7I1K — H100 (@H100Group) August 6, 2025

The purchase marks extraordinary growth from just 6.2 BTC on June 1, a surge of more than 12,200% in barely two months. The institutional backing shows confidence, making Bitcoin the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Largest Publicly Traded Bitcoin Treasury in the Nordic

Over the same period, H100’s fully diluted share count rose by about 159%, meaning Bitcoin asset growth far outpaced dilution. The company now holds the title of the largest publicly listed Bitcoin treasury in the Nordic region.

Visibility is also set to rise internationally. On Aug. 8, H100 announced its forthcoming inclusion in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, effective Aug. 26.

H100 Group AB ($H100, $GS9) will be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Micro Cap Index, effective 26 August 2025, following MSCI’s latest index review. pic.twitter.com/Uyb0uXC61W — H100 (@H100Group) August 8, 2025

This could attract new institutional investors and broaden its shareholder base.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.