Key Notes

Sygnum and Debifi, a BTC lending startup, have teamed up to debut MultiSYG.

MultiSYG will let borrowers keep partial control of their BTC.

The structure ensures transparency and prevents rehypothecation.

Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has partnered with Bitcoin BTC $111 320 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $53.10 B lending startup Debifi to launch MultiSYG, a bank-backed Bitcoin loan platform that lets borrowers retain shared control of their collateral.

The product, set to launch in the first half of 2026, targets institutions and high-net-worth individuals seeking secure, transparent lending without giving full custody of their assets.

A Shift Away From Custodial Lending

With MultiSYG, users will be able to bypass the requirement of giving up custody of their BTC, which is usually common with traditional Bitcoin-backed loans. Borrowers will deposit Bitcoin into a 3-of-5 multi-signature escrow wallet controlled by Sygnum, the borrower, and independent signers.

“Borrowers can benefit from bank-grade terms in pricing, drawdown flexibility, and loan duration, while keeping cryptographic proof of their holdings and partial control of their Bitcoin via multi-signature technology,” said Pascal Eberle, the head of the MultiSYG initiative at Sygnum.

Any movement of funds requires three approvals, allowing borrowers to verify their holdings on-chain throughout the loan’s duration. Debifi CEO Max Kei said the model removes the need for blind trust in custodians while maintaining regulatory oversight.

Sygnum claimed in a post that MultiSYG combines the security of self-custody with the structure and reliability of traditional banking.

Demand for Safer Bitcoin Lending

After the collapse of centralized lenders like BlockFi and Celsius, demand for non-custodial and verifiable loan structures has increased. MultiSYG seeks to meet that demand while ensuring assets cannot be reused or rehypothecated.

Sygnum said that MultiSYG is part of its ongoing Bitcoin@Sygnum initiative to develop regulated Bitcoin products and infrastructure. The bank plans to make the service available globally upon launch.

Broader Expansion of Sygnum’s Services

The Debefi partnership follows other offerings such as the BTC Alpha Fund, which uses arbitrage strategies to generate yield in Bitcoin, and the bank’s expansion of asset management services into Germany and Liechtenstein.

With regulatory presence in Switzerland, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Luxembourg, Sygnum’s footprints in the crypto space continue to go deeper. The firm recently debuted Sygnum Validators, enabling non-custodial staking for select blockchains from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

According to the reports, the first validator launch will support the Solana SOL $193.6 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $106.39 B Vol. 24h: $6.42 B , a massive push for the Layer 1 solution. SOL holders can now stake their assets and earn rewards.

